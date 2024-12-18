Five men used a bakkie to create their mini-waterfall, cooling off from the scorching Mzansi heat.

The hilarious scene showed them sitting in the boot, enjoying cold beverages and good vibes in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users praised their creativity, saying South Africa is unmatched when it comes to fun

A group of guys used a bakkie and a river's waterfall to cool off the heat. Image: @user96275981096326

Source: TikTok

South Africans are known for their creativity and humour, and a group of men took this reputation to new heights with their inventive way of dealing with the blazing summer heat.

A video of five gents cooling off in a makeshift waterfall made it to TikTok after it was shared by @user96275981096326, leaving viewers entertained and impressed.

A creative and cooling way to have fun

In the video, the men are seated comfortably in the boot of a parked Ford bakkie as the waterfall from the river floods into the bakkie's opened boot. The gents relax under the refreshing water, sipping cold beverages and laughing together in the simple yet effective setup.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi loves the men's cooling idea

After watching the clip, social media users were in stitches, with many commenting on how men often find happiness in the simplest things. The relaxed vibes and hearty laughter created an amusing and heartwarming scene, showing how a little creativity can bring endless joy.

User @KingDavid commented:

"Hayi kodwa thina guys😂😅we need ladies uzosikhuza nje siyamosha (to reprimand us we like messing up)."

User @MaNgcobo said:

"Ford had no clue their car could do this😂."

User @Winfred commented:

"But the one at the corner is uncomfortable 😅😅it's like he feels like something it's watching them😂."

User @Kwim shared:

"This is actually the greatest idea maann🔥."

User @T.P added:

"🤣🤣 Me at home as a wife stressing myself thinking he is busy with another woman 🤣."

User @Chabangu_C said:

"Men doing fine without women🤣🤣🔥."

