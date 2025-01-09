A TikTok video of a broke girl squad hilariously dividing their restaurant bill is winning hearts online

The squad handled the situation with grace and humour, proving their friendship bond is unbreakable

Netizens loved their lighthearted approach, saying it’s rare to see such wholesome friend interactions

A group of friends had a funny discussion about thir restaurant bill. Image: @amiiesamo

There's nothing like girlhood to bring the laughs and keep it real. A TikTok video of a broke girl squad splitting their restaurant bill spread joy online.

Girls' fun outing captured

In the clip, the girls are seated at a restaurant, phone calculators out, figuring out who owes what for the birthday celebration.

One friend hilariously protested the rosemary charge to her name and claimed she didn’t even eat.

The besties burst into laughter despite the tricky maths. The video by @amiiesamo shows the fun vibes with no fights.

Effective way to share a bill with friends

Agreeing on a fair way to split the bill beforehand can save friendships and avoid drama. Options include dividing the total equally and paying for what each person ordered.

Setting budget expectations before an outing is also key. Clear communication ensures everyone is on the same page and prevents awkward overspending moments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps loved their dynamic, with many joking about their lighthearted banter.

See some comments below:

@Mamo commented:

"This is so wholesomely funny. Better than waiting for a guy to come to pay for your bill. 🤣🤣💕😭"

@Carly asked:

"So chomie was watching you guys eat yena a sa je neh? 🤣🤣"

@kessygaemengwe posted:

"Hahahaha I like the fact that you guys are laughing bout it."

@Roseymile mentioned:

"Rosemary aside, you are all so beautiful. 😩🥰"

@LottiE said:

"I need friends like these. 😅😅🤦‍♂️"

@ThapeloLengana stated:

"If there was a man here, this discussion wouldn't occur. Ne ba mofa tsona kaofela. it's not easy to be a man."

@Sego shared:

"I usually pay the bills I will sort the ladies outside the restaurant. 😂😂"

@shirley_sgm added:

'That time you must still add a tip, yoh bathong. 😂😂😂"

Other friends struggle to pay the bill

One South African woman out with a group of friends shared a video of them arguing over splitting the bill.

Another lady captured her friends passionately fighting over who should pay the bill and posted the clip.

A group of gents made a waitress decide who was going to pay the bill among them and the footage has SA in stitches.

