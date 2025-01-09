“Look at Our Strict Fathers at Work”: 2 SA Cops Vibing to Kurt Darren's Song Spread Joy Online
- Footage of two South African cops vibing to a Kurt Darren song is making the rounds on social media
- The officers unleashed hilarious dance moves and showcased their goofy personalities in the viral clip
- Social media users praised their energy and said the carefree duo perfectly captured the Mzansi spirit
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Lol, who knew cops could be so silly? Two police officers are proving that even on duty, there’s always time for a little joy.
Cops captured having fun at work
A video of the pair dancing to an Afrikaans tune song has taken TikTok by storm. The men performed their best moves while their another colleague played the cameraman.
It’s clear they were having the time of their lives, wiggling their bodies like nobody was watching.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The gents proved that even in the toughest jobs, a little laughter and a few dance moves can go a long way.
Dancing TikTok video gains traction
The clip was posted on the TikTok page @spiedie101. It gathered over 200,000 views and 800 comments.
Watch the video below:
TikTokkers couldn’t get enough. Many said the cops deserve these moments of joy, considering how they risk their lives daily to keep the country safe.
See a few reactions below:
@Rey stated:
"Look at our strict fathers at work. 😩😭"
@MizzBlonde23 commented:
"In today’s world, the world needs more of this positivity 😂 love it! Gosh I love being South African. 🇿🇦 😂"
@domz_98 asked:
"Why don’t we catch them in a mood like this? 😭😭😭"
@Riets posted:
"Wel gedaan. Ons het meer sulke mense nodig. Meer lag en minder huil."
@Charl wrote:
"This is the South Africa that we are. 🇿🇦🔥💪🏻"
@revaan822 said:
"That’s the spirit my brothers. 🎖️🙏🇿🇦💯 Everyone deserves to be happy."
@user3172313623297 added:
"Gold! Put a huge smile on my face. 😁"
Other dance videos go viral
- A joyful traffic officer's dance moves at a traffic intersection brought smiles and laughter to social media users.
- Footage of three bold boys dancing on top of a moving police van sparked controversy online.
- A South African woman's dance celebration at her graduation from police academy went TikTok viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za