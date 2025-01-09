Footage of two South African cops vibing to a Kurt Darren song is making the rounds on social media

The officers unleashed hilarious dance moves and showcased their goofy personalities in the viral clip

Social media users praised their energy and said the carefree duo perfectly captured the Mzansi spirit

Vibey South African cops were captured dancing. Image: @spiedie101

Source: TikTok

Lol, who knew cops could be so silly? Two police officers are proving that even on duty, there’s always time for a little joy.

Cops captured having fun at work

A video of the pair dancing to an Afrikaans tune song has taken TikTok by storm. The men performed their best moves while their another colleague played the cameraman.

It’s clear they were having the time of their lives, wiggling their bodies like nobody was watching.

The gents proved that even in the toughest jobs, a little laughter and a few dance moves can go a long way.

Dancing TikTok video gains traction

The clip was posted on the TikTok page @spiedie101. It gathered over 200,000 views and 800 comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers couldn’t get enough. Many said the cops deserve these moments of joy, considering how they risk their lives daily to keep the country safe.

See a few reactions below:

@Rey stated:

"Look at our strict fathers at work. 😩😭"

@MizzBlonde23 commented:

"In today’s world, the world needs more of this positivity 😂 love it! Gosh I love being South African. 🇿🇦 😂"

@domz_98 asked:

"Why don’t we catch them in a mood like this? 😭😭😭"

@Riets posted:

"Wel gedaan. Ons het meer sulke mense nodig. Meer lag en minder huil."

@Charl wrote:

"This is the South Africa that we are. 🇿🇦🔥💪🏻"

@revaan822 said:

"That’s the spirit my brothers. 🎖️🙏🇿🇦💯 Everyone deserves to be happy."

@user3172313623297 added:

"Gold! Put a huge smile on my face. 😁"

Other dance videos go viral

