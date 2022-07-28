The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is facing more court action with regard to the cancellation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

The Zimbabwean Immigration Federation has approached the Pretoria High Court to have Motsoaledi's decision overturned

South Africans feel that Zimbabweans should accept Home Affairs' decision to cancel the permits and return to their home country

TSHWANE - The decision to cancel the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) by the Department of Home Affairs has not been fully accepted yet. The cancellation of the permits was announced in 2021 by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Zimbabwean living in South Africa through ZEP were given until the end of 2022 to apply for new existing permits or face the possibility of deportation.

The Zimbabwean Immigration Federation is the latest organisation to launch court action to have the Home Affairs decision overturned. EWN reports that the federation believes that Zimbabweans will face anguish should the permits cease to exist, as many have built their lives in South Africa for years.

It added that it will cause financial and personal prejudice against Zimbabweans because families in Zim rely on their family members working and living in South Africa for financial support.

News24 reports that the federation is also concerned that Zimbabweans who are part of the LGBTQI community could face discrimination if they are forced to return to their home country.

"Sending asylum seekers and refugees back to Zimbabwe will expose them to persecution in stark violation of South African law and international law," argued the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation in court papers.

The federation also noted that Motsoaledi is allowed to withdraw permits under international law if there is good reason, but it feels that the minister erred in his decision because he failed to take into consideration the repercussions of that decision.

A review application has been submitted to the Pretoria High Court, citing Motsoaledi, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and others as respondents in the matter.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the fresh court application against Home Affairs over ZEP:

@banderas01 said:

"Why are South Africans only targeting Zimbabweans as if they are the only ones having such permits? Angolans renewed and now qualified for PR and Lesotho's also did the same in 2021. Why did Motsoaledi change the stance when it was Zimbabweans wanting to renew theirs?"

@s_eyethu said:

"So they want to stay in SA by force. The SA economy is going down they also want to be a part of that problem."

@Rambuda_Manu said:

"They don’t want to depart . What’s wrong with Zimbabweans mara The South African government must do the right thing and priorities citizens. ZEPs should have been scrapped a long time ago. Zimbabweans were given 12 month grace period to move out they relaxed instead."

ANC's Lindiwe Zulu speaks on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, says each country must look after its own citizens

Briefly News previously reported that Lindiwe Zulu, the chairperson of the African National Congress(ANC) subcommittee of international relations, has given an explanation of the decision behind the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.

During a media briefing, Zulu explained that she has heard that people are saying that the government is sending Zimbabweans back home to starve, but the ANC believes that each country should be taking care of their own citizens.

According to TimesLIVE, Zulu stated the South African government takes are of its own citizens even when faced with many challenges such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. She added that despite these challenges, South Africans are not leaving the country for neighbouring countries in search of a better life.

