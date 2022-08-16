Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu plans to end unemployment and relance on R350 social relief distress grant

The minister and the South African Social Security Agency are working on a plan to find jobs for the grant beneficiaries

Skills development projects will assist youth, women and vulnerable individuals in generating income

GAUTENG - The minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu is working with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and plans to find jobs for the recipients of the R350 social relief distress grant.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu plans to find jobs for R350 grant recipients. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

She responded to a written parliamentary question from the Economic Freedom Fighters, asking what measures are being implemented to assist those excluded from the grants. According to the EFF, at least 500 000 people do not receive grants due to budget constraints.

Zulu said Sassa is working on a relationship with the departments of public works and infrastructure and employment and labour to assist the R350 recipients in finding work. The department has also linked beneficiaries to initiatives that help those in need develop their skills.

The skills development projects will assist people in generating income and create employment opportunities. Youth, women, and vulnerable individuals will benefit from the programme.

According to TimesLIVE, the African National Congress also plans to implement a basic income grant. However, the decision to implement the initiative lies in the hands of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

South Africans weigh in on the proposal:

@MickaylaD_ said:

“They should tell companies to hire people with no experience and offer training. Every job I applied for wants 10 years experience. How do you even get experience when you can’t even get a job.”

@eldrid70 commented:

“Empty promises by useless politicians who try to get votes. Shame. “We see you”.”

@SeaneThabo posted:

“Stop giving hope to where you know you cannot deliver.”

@EbenGewers added:

“Always “working on” a plan and never “implementing a plan”.”

Lindiwe Zulu encourages young women to pursue their education and end the cycle of 2nd-class treatment

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu recently stated that young women in South Africa should focus their energies on education to break the circle of abuse and being treated like second-class citizens.

Zulu made these remarks while attending the launch of the Ferguson Foundation in Johannesburg on Friday, 5 August.

