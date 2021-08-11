Workers who were negatively impacted by the looting and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng could soon see a light at the end of the tunnel

Employees could receive up to R17 712 per month from the government with the minimum cap set at R3 500

The Destroyed, Affected or Looted Workplaces Temporary Relief Scheme was gazetted by the Minister of Employment and Labour on Tuesday, 10 August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Reports have revealed that employees who were impacted by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be eligible for payments amounting to over R17 000 per month; provided the government maintains that employees need their financial support.

On Tuesday, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi gazetted the Destroyed, Affected or Looted Workplaces Temporary Relief Scheme. According to this, employees are set to receive between 38% and 60% of their pre-civil unrest salaries.

The minimum amount of money to be given out is R3 500 while the cap put on the salaries has been set at R17 712.

Workers who were impacted by the civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could receive up to R17 712 from the government per month. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to BusinessInsider, employees may still be eligible to receive this relief if they are receiving partial salary payments. However, the total money they are given may not exceed their pre-civil unrest salaries.

The report went on to explain that employers whose businesses have closed due to the violence and civil unrest must apply for their employees to receive the money from the relief scheme. In order to qualify, employers must be registered with the UIF.

The relief scheme will be reviewed every two weeks and no end date has been set at the time of writing this report. Click here to read the full gazetted relief scheme.

Briefly News explains how to reapply for the R350 Covid-19 relief fund

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans who have not yet received their approved Social Relief of Distress Grant should do so before the end of the month, 31 August, according to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

In an interview with SABC News, Zulu stated that over 500 000 social grants had not been collected at the South Africa Post Offices across the country. Zulu also stated that South Africans needed to reapply for the grant despite having been approved for the previous grant.

Zulu also stated that the new applications will go into effect on Friday, 6 August, assuming all eligibility requirements are met, and payments will start at the end of the month, according to Mail & Guardian.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za