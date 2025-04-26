Kefilwe Mabote's new business venture made waves on social media as she has entered the food industry

The Young, Famous, and African reality TV cast member started her gourmet business supplying specific Johannesburg areas

Online users had a lot to say about Kefilwe Mabote's exorbitant price range for the food she's selling

Kefilwe Mabote has shown people how business-minded she is. The influencer has merged her Christian faith with her new food business.

‘Young Famous and African’ Star Kefilwe Mabote launches gourmet sandwich business. Image: Toasted_by_feyth

Source: Instagram

Online users were fascinated by the menu showing the prices for various gourmet dishes. Kefilwe Mabote took to social media in anticipation of a rush for her food services.

Kefilwe Mabote offer gourmet food

Fashionista Kefilwe Mabote shared that she launched Toasted by Feyth, a business selling gourmet sandwiches. The menu is available to people in Sandton and surrounding areas and consists of toasted sandwiches made of sourdough bread. The proteins for the sandwiches include lamb, chicken, and tuna. The prices for the sandwiches start at R90/ sandwich for the tuna.

Toasted by Feyth offers bulk orders at a discount. Those who order 10 lamb sandwiches can get them for R1,350, chicken sandwiches cost R1,080 for 10 and tuna sandwiches are R810 for 10. Kefilwe has branded the toasted sandwich business as Christian with her posts about the sandwiches regularly accompanied by a Bible verse.

Kefilwe Mabote transforms

Kefilwe Mabote was well-known for leading a lavish lifestyle and rebranding into a Christian woman. The reality TV star who would often flaunt luxury vehicles with her friend group, which included socialite Sarah Langa. Briefly News reported that people had a lot to say about Kefi's baptism.

The socialite was also notorious for dating wealthy men, but she later went viral after publicly warning men with money to stay away from her. Kefi was a hot topic when it looked like she was going to walk down the aisle. Sadly, the rumours ended with Kefi being accused of faking lobola negotiations.

Kefilwe Mabote often flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

SA amazed by Kefilwe Mabote's sandwich business

A post shared by @saltiesunmasked brought a lot of attention to Kefilwe Mabote's toasted sandwich business. Many people agreed that the sandwiches were expensive, with some speculating that she was trying to get out of a financial rough patch. Read people's comments

@Dzumielv admitted:

"Awww ngeke I’m not her target market."

@Emily_Tshego wrote:

"Haowa ah. Borotho ba 150? "

@TboozeSA added:

"They look nice, though. Wouldn’t mind trying one or two."

@Cleopatraq43532 commented:

"The economic indicator, baddies are now selling toasts."

@ngqondo82 joked:

"😆 Holy toast!"

@Twana_Mashandu was in disbelief:

"Sekudlalwa ngathi ke."

@MzansiKay remarked:

"These are mos government tenderpreneurs’ prices! Who’s her target market exactly? 😭"

@ZYantolo7 added:

"This is the price of the comrades when they have looting events .... nonsense."

