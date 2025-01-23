Bathong! Kefilwe Mabote is serious about her deliverance and leaving the slay queen's life

The social media influencer recently warned all the wealthy men who have been bugging her with texts in her DMs

The Young, Famous & African star threatened to expose the wealthy men if they continued sliding into her DMs

Kefilwe Mabote gave wealthy men in her DMs a cold shoulder. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Eh! The South African most celebrated social media influencer, Kefilwe Mabote, was really serious about her deliverance and leaving her flashy lifestyle behind.

The Young, Famous & African cast member recently warned all those wealthy men who have been bugging her through her DMs.

She also mentioned in her Instagram story that she would expose them if they continued with their actions and made it clear that she wasn't their candidate anymore.

Kefilwe Mabote warned all the wealthy men in her DMs. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"To those wealthy men with no souls, I am not your candidate! I humbly ask you to stop sending me 'can I get to know you' DMs, assuming I’m the same person you like on TV, which was filmed a year ago, and unsend those messages before I expose you all, she wrote.

"Yes, I agree that being in a relationship is very exciting, but you should also remember that not all glitters are gold. People need to see past the excitement of dating and learn to know the soul of the people they are allowing in their space. I have lived the life of fighting off all the demons that have clung to my life, those that refused to my body after they have made it their home. The spiritual warfare was real, and it was intense. This is no joke!"

Also previously, Mabote shared her Instagram story that she had found God and posted a video of her getting rid of all her expensive designer clothes.

Source: Briefly News