Explained: This How You Can Reapply For the R350 Social Grant

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has issued the criteria to qualify for the Social Relief of Distress Grant

The minister has encouraged individuals who have not yet collected their previous grants to do so before 31 August

Applicants are encouraged to apply on the South African Social Security Agency website, WhatsApp or via SMS

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans who have not yet received their approved Social Relief of Distress Grant should do so before the end of the month, 31 August, according to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

In an interview with SABC News, Zulu stated that over 500 000 social grants had not been collected at the South Africa Post Offices across the country.

People who are eligible for the Social Relief Grant may apply on the Sassa website, on WhatsApp or via SMS. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Zulu also stated that South Africans needed to reapply for the grant despite having been approved for the previous grant.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zulu also stated that the new applications will go into effect on Friday, 6 August, assuming all eligibility requirements are met and payments will start at the end of the month according to Mail&Guardian.

What criteria do you need to meet to qualify for the R350 grant?

According to Mail&Guardian, there are a number of requirements that need to be met before you can qualify to receive the social grant. Zulu stated only unemployed individuals who are not recipients of any social grants such as UIF, an allowance from NSFSA or any other Covid-19 relief grant can apply.

Asylum seekers who have a valid section 22 permit or visa on or before 15 March 2020 can also apply. Caregivers who are also not recipients of any social grants may also apply despite their care dependents being recipients.

Only individuals between the ages of 18 to 59 are eligible to apply if they meet the criteria.

How to apply for the social relief grant?

Applicants can apply on the South African Social Security Agency website https://srd.sassa.gov.za. Applicants can also apply Whatsapp by using the number 082 046 8553 or by sending an SMS to *134*7737#.

On Whatsapp, applicants need to send through their identification number, name and surname and will then need to follow the prompts.

R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant to be reinstated and will run until March 2022

Briefly News previously stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated recently that the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022.

Also receiving the grant will be caregivers who are unemployed and receiving a child support grant. The criteria of eligibility for the SRD grant will be extended to included others.

The South African government will also be contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund, which was established by the Solidarity Fund. The money will be used to assist the needs of affected communities as soon as possible.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that although the department will be starting from scratch in terms of the application process, the systems are already in place and the department is prepared to handle the distribution of social relief grants.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za