The Social Relief of Distress Grant will be reinstated, revealed President Cyril Ramaphosa during the National Address on Sunday, 25 July

The grant, which is R350, will also be extended to more people and further details will be revealed to the public soon

The money found for the SRD came from a 'slight' improvement in revenue collected, allowing for the grant to be reinstated until next year

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated recently that the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) administers the R350 grant.

Also receiving the grant will be caregivers who are unemployed and receiving a child support grant. The criteria of eligibility for the SRD grant will be extended to included others.

The South African government will also be contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund, which was established by the Solidarity Fund. The money will be used to assist the needs of affected communities as soon as possible.

According to News24, in last night's National Address, President Ramaphosa stated that there was an improvement in revenue collection. This will be used to allow the SRD to return and be funded for a while.

Ramaphosa went on to explain that the details of the processes for applications as well as the reinstatement of the SRD will be announced soon.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that the government will be taking 'decisive action' to assist with other employment issues that arose. These issues stem not only from the Covid-19 pandemic but also from the recent civil unrest, which caused hundreds of job losses.

A basic income grant is being 'seriously' considered by the South African Government

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the basic income grant is seriously being considered as there are proposals that Government pays cash stipends out to address the high levels of poverty and inequality that fuelled the unrest.

Ramaphosa said this in an online lecture on Sunday. He added that it is being discussed within the African National Congress and at Government level. Treasury is discussing the aid that is taking place and the presidency is considering a separate support package for businesses and individuals.

The support packages are for those impacted by the issues that have been plaguing the country over the past week where at least 212 deaths have been reported.

