President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address South Africans on Thursday, 30 September at 8pm

Ramaphosa is said to have met with a number of government officials and they have discussed moving the country to Lockdown Level 1

Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, South Africans took to social media in excitement and are hoping some people will be able to get their jobs back in Level 1

JOHANNESBURG - According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing South African citizens on Thursday night.

While there is no clear indication about the details of the address, many South Africans are excitedly hoping that he will move the country to Lockdown Level 1.

According to SABC News, the president's address will take place at 8pm to address the developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports are speculating that President Cyril Ramaphosa will increase the size of both indoor and outdoor events. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

News24 reports that sources within the South African government have verified that Ramaphosa had a meeting with Health Minister Joe Phaahla, premiers and MECs to discuss the country moving to Level 1.

One of the biggest changes in regulations is speculated to be the size of gatherings. According to the sources, gatherings might move from 250 to 700 indoors and from 500 outdoors to 2 500.

South Africans excitedly took to social media to share their predictions of the President's address. Here's what they had to say:

@black_crosz

"Level 1 rumored… while we’re celebrating; let’s pray for others to get their jobs back."

@siyanda_jola said:

"The #FamilyMeeting will be another ANC campaign. President Cyril Ramaphosa must just tweet his message."

@GboyHlangwani said:

"I Mara why don't he wait for the 1st of Dec to officially take us to level 1? #FamilyMeeting"

David Makhura urges residents to get their 2nd jab as Gauteng gets ready to move to lockdown Level 1

Briefly News previously reported that Gauteng Premier David Makhura wants the province to move to Lockdown Level 1 even though the premier has admitted that there are still a lot of people who have not yet gone to receive their second jab of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Makura, there are approximately 1 million people in the province who have not yet gone to get their second jab because of reluctance.

If the province is going to open up more economic activities and sporting events, Makhura encouraged Gauteng residents to get their second dose, according to a report by News24.

Makhura was doing a walkabout in Khutsong on Wednesday when he made his statement about residents showing reluctance to get their second jab. He told reporters that the Covid 19 situation in the province has been improving in the last few months.

Source: Briefly.co.za