David Makura says the evidence shows that the Gauteng province is ready to move to Lockdown Level 1

He says that the infection rate, the positivity rate as well as the number of people being hospitalised because of Covid is on the decline

However, Makhura says there are about 1 million people in the province who have not gone back to get the second jab of the Pfizer vaccine

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura wants the province to move to Lockdown Level 1 even though the premier has admitted that there are still a lot of people who have not yet gone to receive their second jab of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Makura, there are approximately 1 million people in the province who have not yet gone to get their second jab because of reluctance.

If the province is going to open up more economic activities and sporting events, Makhura encouraged Gauteng residents to get their second dose, according to a report by News24.

Makhura was doing a walkabout in Khutsong on Wednesday when he made his statement about residents showing reluctance to get their second jab. He told reporters that the Covid 19 situation in the province has been improving in the last few months.

He said the improvement can be seen in the rate of infections and in the number of people that are being hospitalised because of Covid 19, according to eNCA. He says there is an overall decline of 30% on average in the number of people who are infected.

He also stated that with the positivity rate now at 5%, it shows that that risk level is low.

Source: Briefly.co.za