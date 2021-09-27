Health officials have declared that the rate of infections of the coronavirus is now under control in South Africa

For the first time in a very long while, South Africa has recorded less than 1 000 new Covid 19 cases in the past few days

More than 16.8 million Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far according to reports

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can now breathe a sigh of relief as officials state that the coronavirus third wave is officially over.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed that the Covid 19 positivity rate now stands at 5%. During the peak of the third wave, which was driven largely by the Delta variant, the positivity rate was well over 30%.

Health Officials say the third wave is now a thing of the past with the positivity rate of infections now at 5%. Image: Alet Pretorius

According to the NICD, the positivity rate being at 5% means that the transmission rate of the coronavirus is deemed to be under control, reports SABC News.

SA records less than 1 000 new Covid 19 infections

The Department of Health has confirmed that in the last 24-hour reporting period, 967 new Covid 19 infections were recorded in South Africa.

The official death toll due to Covid 19 related complications is now at 87 052 after 51 people were confirmed to have died in the last 24 hours, according to a report by EWN.

In regard to the country's vaccination programme, more than 16.8 million Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

Mzansi has a plan to get off the UK’s red list but citizens remain frustrated

Briefly News previously reported that it has been reported that seven SA officials are planning to meet with scientists in the United Kingdom on Monday, 27 September. They will speak about the fact that Mzansi is still on the UK's Covid-19 travel red list.

The SA team includes representatives from MAC, scientists and health department officials. The members will host a virtual meeting to put through concerns that have been raised regarding the Covid-19 beta variant that is still making its way around Mzansi.

The UK's High Commission arranged the meeting where several worries about the variant and its potential to fight the Covid jab will be discussed. Experts from South Africa stated that the worries put forward are not scientific.

According to BusinessTech, the UK's travel rules stipulate that those who were in a country or area on their red list in the past ten days may only be granted entry if they are Irish or British nationals or if they have UK residence rights.

