The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the City of Joburg, and the #JoziMyJozi campaign organised a massive cleanup effort in Johannesburg for Mandela Day 2024

Residents, corporate companies, community organisations, and government officials united to clean the inner City and promote environmental stewardship

City officials emphasised maintaining this momentum beyond Mandela Day, encouraging ongoing community involvement

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, City of Joburg, and the #JoziMyJozi campaign led a large-scale inner-city cleanup on Mandela Day. Images: @OfficialGDARD.

In a spirited display of community unity and dedication to environmental stewardship, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, alongside the City of Joburg and the #JoziMyJozi campaign, took to the streets of Johannesburg today for a massive cleanup effort.

This initiative, part of the Mandela Day 2024 celebrations, saw residents, corporate companies, community organisations, and government officials work together to clean the inner City.

Joburg residents came out in numbers

The foundation captured the vibrant atmosphere in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The streets of Joburg! We're tackling the corners of the inner city. It's amazing to see corporate companies, community organisations, and individuals working side by side. Let's keep this momentum going."

Johannesburg residents responded enthusiastically, coming out in large numbers to participate in the cleanup.

The cleanup focused on some of the most littered areas in Johannesburg's inner City, where volunteers donned gloves and wielded brooms to clear debris and beautify public spaces.

The collective effort aimed to restore pride in the City's appearance and foster a sense of community involvement and responsibility.

The City encouraged residents to maintain momentum

City of Joburg officials emphasised the significance of maintaining the momentum beyond Mandela Day, encouraging residents to continue taking pride in their town and engaging in regular cleanups and environmental conservation efforts.

