A Mzansi woman who shared a video showing a wig she bought for R89,99 had netizens talking

A viral TikTok video shared by @itshlengy shows the woman plugging Mzansi netizens on where to buy the synthetic bob

Many netizens were not convinced about the quality of the wig and shared their criticisms about it

Mzansi reacted to a TikTok video of a woman sharing details on a wig which cost R89,99. Image: @itshlengy

Mzansi women love good hair at a good deal, and one local woman, Hlengy (@itshlengy) has gained TikTok fame after using the app to plug and influence people on affordable wigs - some of which cost less than R100.

Woman hair plug goes viral

The young woman has several videos on her TikTok account where she shares affordable skincare products, fashion items and hair.

Her most viewed video, with over 557K views, shows her providing details such as the length, colour, and texture and proceeding to style a synthetic wig in a bob hairstyle that she bought for just R89, 99 Bona Magazine reports.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to R89 wig

In the current age of high-definition lace frontal wigs and advanced styling, the video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were not so sold on Hlengy's R89 wig due to its high shine and overall old-fashioned style.

Many reacted with humorous disapproval of the cheap wig plug, while some commented that Hlengy was far too young to rock such a wig.

nosihle093 replied:

"Yoh Moyongcwele."

withmbali responded:

"Usicuphile ."

MaSengwayo commented:

"Weeeh lutho ngeke nje."

Nonkululeko Zungu said:

"Aay ngeke I age ayisivumeli ukuthi sigqoke lo wig."

Paballo "Ironwoman" Kgware said:

"Yho kodwa sisi umncane yazi for leWig."

MaZulu replied:

"Ungaphinde usi plug oe❤️. Yinhle."

Mbhonoza ka Gogo95❤️ said:

"Menimkhuza uthini? ."

Queen Mel commented:

"Umuhle dear but wayeke ama plugs."

Woman shows how wig installations ruined her hairline

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman took to social media to share how lace wig installations have ruined her natural hairline and forehead.

A video shared by Sandisiwe Gaiza on TikTok shows her revealing how damaged her hairline is as well as how some of the skin on her forehead has little sores.

She also showed clips of herself rocking various lace wigs installed using Ghost Bond glue.

