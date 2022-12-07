Mzansi's top star DJ Lamiez Holworthy has taken to Instagram to write a sweet message to her unborn son

The soon-to-be mother stated that she wants her son to appreciate the hardworking mother she is and not believe that her life ended when she had him

Mzansi celebs and netizens were spotted leaving comments about Lamiez's baby bump and heartfelt letter in the comments section

DJ Lamiez Holworthy gushed about her unborn child on Instagram. The DJ wrote a sweet letter that was accompanied by a cute photo of her baby bump.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy says she wants her unborn son to appreciate the hardworking mom she is. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

It's only been a month since she announced her pregnancy, but the mother-to-be appears to have everything planned out for her unborn son.

She recently posted a lengthy letter on Instagram detailing the life values she wishes to instil in her son. Lamiez stated that she wants her son to know that her life did not end when she became pregnant with him. Lamiez wants him to value the stable life she created before, during, and after her pregnancy.

The mama bear went on to say that rather than ending her life, her unborn son has given her a new one. Lamiez wrote:

"Take a boy child to work day Someday,someday when my pumpkin is grown enough,he must know and appreciate the hardworking woman that I am. He must know that he brought me sooo many blessings and that life didn’t stop because of him instead my life has just begun "

Peeps and Mzansi celebs who are always on the lookout for Lamiez's baby content on social media flocked to her comments section. They left the following comments:

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"So gorgeous "

@makhadzisa wrote:

"My love "

@lulocafe shared:

"Our co-host "

@amandaganyaza replied:

"Too cute maan "

@kate_musique commented:

"Ncoooh Pumpkin is enjoying good music errrday "

@kgotsomatlawe posted:

"Mma Morule stay beautiful and humble as you are..may God bless you le Morule "

@mogalekeneilwe also said:

"You look so adorable Lamiez. "

@thandekamsane added:

"If I fall pregnant, it’s your fault "

DJ Lamiez Holworthy Opens Up About Her 1st Pregnancy Journey, Star Says It Has Not Always Been Rosy

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about her first pregnancy, which she described as difficult.

Not long ago, Lamiez and her hubby Khuli Chana revealed that they are expecting a bundle of joy. Since then Lamiez has blessed Mzansi with baby-related social media content.

Lamiez, according to ZAlebs, has included fans in every step of her pregnancy journey. Despite the fact that Lamiez has previously stated that becoming pregnant has always been her dream, she has admitted that carrying the baby is not a fairytale.

