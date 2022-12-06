DJ Lamiez Holworthy has admitted that being pregnant has its major drawbacks but it's always worth it when she feels her baby kick

The talented DJ revealed that she has gone through every change from her physical body to mental changes

The star also encouraged new moms to block the noise and enjoy every moment of their pregnancy journey

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about her first pregnancy, which she described as difficult.

DJ Lamiez Holworthyhas shared how she copes with her first pregnancy major changes. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Not song long ago, Lamiez and her hubby Khuli Chana revealed that they are expecting a bundle of joy. Since then Lamiez has blessed Mzansi with baby-related social media content.

Lamiez, according to ZAlebs, has included fans in every step of her pregnancy journey. Despite the fact that Lamiez has previously stated that becoming pregnant has always been her dream, she has admitted that carrying the baby is not a fairytale.

The news outlet also said that the talented DJ spoke candidly about the significant changes she has experienced. Lamiez revealed that she has gone through not only physical and hormonal changes but also mental ones.

However, after listing all of the negatives of pregnancy, Lamiez explained that feeling the baby move in her stomach makes all of the pain and exhaustion worthwhile. Lamiez said:

"As funny as it is, there’s a lot of changes come with being pregnant, physically, mentally and emotionally. Throw in the hormones, the nausea, the abdominal pains and migraines and the only thing that makes it all worth it is feeling your baby kick. Nothing could’ve ever prepared me for this journey but it is one I am so grateful for. One I prayed for and even if it gets worse, it’ll all be worth it - my child will be worth it. To every expectant mom, block out the noise and enjoy every minute of it."

Lamiez Holworthy pens sweet message to her unborn baby

Lamiez has continued to share baby-related content on social media. The majority of her posts displaying her cute baby bump have been accompanied by letters for her baby boy.

The star recently wrote a sweet message to her unborn son on Instagram. Lamiez expressed her desire for her unborn son to understand and respect the effort she has made to live a secure life. Above all, the DJ said, her child must know that he brought him unexplainable joy. She wrote:

"Someday, someday when my pumpkin is grown enough, he must know and appreciate the hardworking woman that I am. He must know that he brought me so many blessings and that life didn’t stop because of him instead my life has just begun "

After reading the caption, peeps rushed to the comments section and left the following comments:

@thandekamsane said:

"If I fall pregnant it’s your fault "

@kp_pru shared:

"Thanks for motivational words at Harties❤️❤️ it was so great "

@molefemandy replied:

" start them young"

@kgotsomatlawe commented:

"Mma Morule stay beautiful and humble as you are..may God bless you le Morule "

@omotsepe5 posted:

"Aaah Lamiez....that Preggie Glow!!! Okare we have a baby girl on the way mo! You're so beautiful Mammma"

@keabetswemosome added:

"Beautiful mama❤️"

