Dineo Langa Spots New Look in 4 Instagram Posts Social Media Reacts: “My African Barbie”
by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • Fashion curator Dineo Langa has been hinting at a new fashion style that is different to her known look
  • She has been spotted with a platinum-blonde bob and preppy-chic dresses
  • Her followers are here for the look, hyping her every frame

Media personality Dineo Langa has hinted at a new range in her Port of LNG clothing brand called 'Safe Space'.

Dineo Langa has been rocking new looks from her fashion line Port of LNG different from her usual glamourous style.
Dineo Langa has been experimenting with new looks. Images: @dineomoeketsi, @aust_malema, @katlegomokubyane
Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa spots a new preppy look in recent Instagram posts

The fashion model has traded her glamorous style for a preppy look with a twist and swapped her big curls for a platinum blonde bob.

First up was a maroon and green tweed mini skirt and coat set that she wore to a Gucci function and captioned the post:

"What's Gucci baby?! @globaleyes_rsa hosted us and staked their claim on all things exclusively Gucci. When you're in the mood for a real splurge, ask for the VIP Room! It is absolutely to die for."

Her second look is a black pleather dress with a white bow on her chest. This is how she captioned the post:

"We've actually made a decision to put this in our winter collection."

Her third look was a burnt orange leatherette tunic, matched with a light green suede polo neck. She captioned her post:

"Giving the winter feels a taste of chic!"

Her last look was a pink dress matched with pink opaque stalkings. She captioned the post:

"Oooh, someone's birthday is coming up this week."

Social media reacts to Dineo's new collection

Her fans and peers seemed to dig her new look, and this is what they said:

@yayarsa asked:

"What do you mean PRETTY BARBIE?"

@thabilemash2 imagined:

"Nicki Minaj was found shaking."

@didimarupeng said:

"My African Barbie. That look, you pulled it off pretty well. You look absolutely fabulous. Head to toe.

@pharoahfi praised:

"Blonde Ambition."

@majola.fundiswa wanted a plug:

"Awusemhle love the outfit ngase undipe yona."

Tomi Rikhotso flaunts his creation on Twitter

In another fashion report by Briefly News, a young designer bragged about his creation posted on Twitter.

Two years later, Tomi is now a well-sought-after designer who boasts over 200K followers on Twitter and designs the most amazing bespoke gowns.

