Fashion curator Dineo Langa has been hinting at a new fashion style that is different to her known look

She has been spotted with a platinum-blonde bob and preppy-chic dresses

Her followers are here for the look, hyping her every frame

Media personality Dineo Langa has hinted at a new range in her Port of LNG clothing brand called 'Safe Space'.

Dineo Langa has been experimenting with new looks. Images: @dineomoeketsi, @aust_malema, @katlegomokubyane

Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa spots a new preppy look in recent Instagram posts

The fashion model has traded her glamorous style for a preppy look with a twist and swapped her big curls for a platinum blonde bob.

First up was a maroon and green tweed mini skirt and coat set that she wore to a Gucci function and captioned the post:

"What's Gucci baby?! @globaleyes_rsa hosted us and staked their claim on all things exclusively Gucci. When you're in the mood for a real splurge, ask for the VIP Room! It is absolutely to die for."

Her second look is a black pleather dress with a white bow on her chest. This is how she captioned the post:

"We've actually made a decision to put this in our winter collection."

Her third look was a burnt orange leatherette tunic, matched with a light green suede polo neck. She captioned her post:

"Giving the winter feels a taste of chic!"

Her last look was a pink dress matched with pink opaque stalkings. She captioned the post:

"Oooh, someone's birthday is coming up this week."

Social media reacts to Dineo's new collection

Her fans and peers seemed to dig her new look, and this is what they said:

@yayarsa asked:

"What do you mean PRETTY BARBIE?"

@thabilemash2 imagined:

"Nicki Minaj was found shaking."

@didimarupeng said:

"My African Barbie. That look, you pulled it off pretty well. You look absolutely fabulous. Head to toe.

@pharoahfi praised:

"Blonde Ambition."

@majola.fundiswa wanted a plug:

"Awusemhle love the outfit ngase undipe yona."

Tomi Rikhotso flaunts his creation on Twitter

In another fashion report by Briefly News, a young designer bragged about his creation posted on Twitter.

Two years later, Tomi is now a well-sought-after designer who boasts over 200K followers on Twitter and designs the most amazing bespoke gowns.

Source: Briefly News