A young and very talented South African designer, Tomi Rikhotso, recently headed online to share a snap of a wedding dress that he recently designed and made

The snap shows a bride and her groom engaged in their first kiss as a married couple while the bride gracefully wears the extravagant designer dress

The snap received over 20k likes from his many fans and followers who absolutely love his work and made this exceedingly clear in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young and truly talented South African designer named Tomi Rikhotso recently headed online to share a snap of his latest work. In the snap, a newly married couple enjoys their first kiss now that their union is sealed as the bride wears her amazing designer gown.

A proud designer

"I made this dress y’all," he captioned the truly heartwarming and absolutely gorgeous snap.

Tumi Rikhotso has wowed us again. Image: @TomiRikhosto

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi is equally impressed

Many of Rokhotso's fans absolutely loved the snap and the dress and this became increasingly clear as the post amassed over 27k likes. Many of them also headed to the comment section where they shared beautiful compliments on his work.

@TsarSutoloka said:

"Nna my lobola, magadu, wedding, signing and divorce will all be made by @TomiRikhotso"

@Iam_Kardas said:

"This is beautiful! How long did it take you to complete it?"

@ReloMabote said:

"Bathooong babe your hands are incredible."

Other times the same designer had us all swooning

Briefly News also reported that Tomi Rikhotso is definitely a name worth remembering. The young South African designer has turned many heads with his beautiful wedding gowns and this time he has managed to do it once again.

Taking to Twitter, Rikhostso shared a short clip of a gorgeous bride rocking one of his latest creations. The masterpiece of a dress features a top lace and bottom wide, flaring skirt. A neat bow also distinguishes and brings together the dress around her waist. He simply captioned the post:

"Tomi R," with a couple of hearts.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za