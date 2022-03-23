Tbo Touch has shared that he can't wait to officially return to Metro FM on 1 April when he visited the SABC station's broadcasting studio recently

Tbo Touch can't wait to start make his debut on Metro FM. The radio presenter is making his return to the national radio station after six years.

Tbo Touch is preparing to return to Metro FM on 1 April. Image: @iamtbotouch

The star took to social media to share that he visited the SABC station to test the mic before his official return on 1 April. The veteran DJ sat on the same chair he last used six years back.

Taking to Instagram, The Touch Down with Tbo Touch host posted a snap of himself sitting behind the broadcasting desk at Metro. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned the pic.

"Just testing mic. Check mic, check. Testing 1, 2, 3. April 1 your boy is in the building. Just popped in at Metro FM to check if my horns are intact. Can't believe it's been six years since I last sat on this chair."

Mzansi celebs and Touch's followers took to his comment section to let him know that they can't wait to listen to his show on 1 April.

mampintsha_shimora commented:

"Touch, let’s goooooo."

maury_mia_khuthi said:

"My son and I are coming back to Metro FM for our afternoon drive."

andile_khumalo wrote:

"Congratulations my brother! Everything happens for a reason. Everything!"

drfeelsa commented:

"THE KING IS BACK."

shanemaja said:

"Touch down. Welcome back the prodigal son."

sophiemotale wrote:

"I'll start listening to Metro FM again."

mama_ka_miyolo added:

"We cant wait for the 1st of April. It should be a national shut down day!!!"

Metro FM announces new line-up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Metro FM has announced its new line-up. The new voices the station has added on top of the talent it has will debut on 1 April.

The SABC took to social media to reveal the biggest commercial radio station's line-up. As expected, Tbo Touch will take over the afternoon drive slot from SPHEctacular and DJ Naves.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Idols SA presenter ProVerb on the midday show and MoFlava will co-host the breakfast show with former YFM presenter Khutso Theledi.

There were also massive changes to the weekend slots and many people are not impressed that the station's management pulled the plug on the Urban Beat.

Source: Briefly News