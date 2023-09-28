Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are living it up in Hong Kong, China

She shared a new video from their vacation where they visited the Gucci store, but mzansi was unimpressed

Many people poked fun at Maweni and her man, saying they questioned the authenticity of the products

Gogo Maweni and her husband are enjoying some time away on their loved-up baecation.

Gogo Maweni did not impress Mzansi when she shared a video where she was shopping in China at the Gucci store. Image: @dr_maweni

Maweni and Ngube visit the Gucci store

The popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are living it up in Hong Kong, China, for their loved baecation.

She shared a new video from their holiday where they visited the Gucci store, but mzansi was unimpressed. The video was reshared by popular X blogger @MDNnewss.

Mzansi pokes fun at Maweni and her husband

After the video went viral, people made a mockery of Maweni and her man Sabelo, and some even questioned the authenticity of the products.

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Same as going to long street."

@Ke_Arturo asked:

"Isn't it fong kong?"

@prow_II added:

"Lol, we can question the authenticity."

@RulzKay1_ said:

"Content is everything. There really was no need for us to see this."

@MolmetNyadzan replied:

"It's like she's visiting Marabastad in Pretoria."

@Iam_Tebogo said: "

"Living good and enjoying happiness suits you big time."

Inside Maweni's Gucci-filled Hong Kong getaway

The couple decided to jet off to Hong Kong for Sabelo's birthday. Maweni kept it simple with maxi dresses and Gucci slides and accessories.

The much-needed vacation comes just after Sabelo's birthday and it did not clash with their busy schedules.

Gogo Maweni has a Gucci-themed birthday party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni celebrated her birthday with many luxury expensive gifts. Maweni bought a new Porsche, walked with lions, visited the Gucci store and lastly, her Gucci-themed celebration, which saw her trending.

She had tongues wagging after she had her luxury Gucci-themed cake as well. Not to mention the very expensive drinks she enjoyed with her guests, who were dressed to the T in designer outfits

