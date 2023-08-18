Innocent Sadiki and her twin sister Milly Mashile are currently living their best lives in Mozambique

The popular actresses gave their followers a glimpse of how things are going down on their getaway in short videos shared on their pages

Fans have lauded the stars for taking time off their busy schedules and having quality time with family

Popular South African twins Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki are currently living it up in Mozambique. The stars shared videos from their trip on social media.

Innocent Sadiki and Milly Mashile have shared videos from their vacation in Mozambique. Image: @innosadiki and @millymashile

Milly Masile and Inno Sadiki in Mozambique

Mozambique seems like the place to be for many South African celebrities. Several local stars including Pearl Thusi, Mpho Wabadimo and Khosi Twala have visited the neighbouring country.

Twin sisters Milly Mashile and Inno Sadiki recently jetted off to the country for a family vacation. They both shared videos showing off the stunning views and mouth-watering food they are enjoying while on holiday.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the two sisters dressed in matching outfits and walking hand in hand on the beautiful sandy beach. Milly Mashile wrote:

"Vacation O’Clock ️THIS IS LIVING"

Mzansi react to the stars' posts

Social media users loved how the two sisters love and adore each other. Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

@sdzamo said:

"When God decides to give you a best friend for life, blessing#twinsisters"

@sizandlovu wrote:

"My favourite girls, enjoy ❤️"

@phumzy62 added:

"Twinning in Maputo"

@spyciibubbles wrote:

"I’m enjoying the content so much ❤️"

Innocent Sadiki set to head her church's new branch after being appointed senior pastor: "God qualified me"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Congratulations are in order for actress Innocent Sadiki who was appointed senior pastor at her church. The star was also tasked with leading her church's new branch in Pretoria.

Innocent Sadiki is now a senior pastor in her church. The star and her husband announce the good news on her Instagram page. Sadiki revealed that she will be leading the Pretoria branch of Church By The Valley starting 3 September 2023.

