Celebrity twins Innocent and Millicent are grieving the passing of their grandmother

The Cent Twinz posted multiple tributes on their Instagram accounts to remember their gogo

Their industry colleagues showered their posts with messages of condolences and strength during this time

Celebrity twins Innocent and Millicent are mourning their grandmother's death. Images: @millymashile, @innosadiki

Media personality Millicent “Milly” Mashile and her sister, Skeem Saam actress Innocent “Inno” Sadiki, known as the Cent Twinz, have been rocked by the death of their grandmother, who passed after a long illness.

Cent Twinz post tributes to mourn their gogo's death

The inseparable sister posted tributes on their Instagram accounts to remember their grandmother.

Inno said on her Instagram:

Farewell, my Queen, my best friend, my love, my Gigi, my everything, my heart, my strength. The day I dreaded all my life. The worst nightmare. That day has come and for the first time, I felt my heart jumping out of my chest. I can’t believe you going to finally meet your daughter & my mother again. Your precious baby girl. Have fun girls.

Meanwhile, Millie posted a video and said:

"We were blessed to have been given one of the best. God knew she would be exactly what we needed. My heart is filled with gratitude to God for your life, your heart, and your love Gogo. Goodnight my darling Gogo, We love you so much."

Netizens sends condolences to Inno and Millie's family

Upon hearing about the news of their grandmother's passing, their industry colleagues and fans flooded their posts with words of strength:

@simzngema said:

"I’m so sorry guys. She was your mother, I’m so sorry for your loss. I pray God gives you strength during this time."

@nozi_langa gave them strength:

"Condolences Basadi, Modimo a be le lena throughout this tough time."

@lufi_d_ comforted:

"I’m so sorry My Queens. May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

@mphoputini added:

"Sorry for your loss mme, condolences to you and the family."

@priscilla_masabata_leburu reassured:

"Oh Pastor Inno..my deepest condolences to you and your family. Gogo fought a good fight, may her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@azande_mkhungo said:

"Aww Inno! I’m struggling with accepting this hey. Sending you all the love, light and strength sisi. I love you."

@mohaushugu comforted:

"Be comforted deeply Sis Milly alongside Sis Inno, thank you for sharing her with the rest of us. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

