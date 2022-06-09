An old interview of Duduzane Zuma began doing its rounds on social media following the Guptas' arrest

Zuma said the Guptas got into business with him because he was a “likeable guy” and did not regret doing business with them

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema said Zuma allegedly facilitated the Gupta corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma has landed himself in hot water after an old video of him discussing the Gupta brothers emerged on social media.

The video was cast in the spotlight after the Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema questioned why Zuma was not arrested.

Duduzane Zuma was thrust in the spotlight following the Gupta brothers arrest. Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Zuma was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika and denied being a criminal. He claimed that he was no longer in contact with the Gupta family. During the interview, he said he stands by an earlier comment where he claimed the Guptas got into business with him because he was a “likeable guy” and did not regret doing business with them.

Zuma said the Guptas exposed him to a business world that most people don’t get to experience. The former president’s son also claimed there was nothing shady about his business dealings with the Guptas. Zuma said he is not a beneficiary of any proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Malema questioned why there were no charges laid against him. He said Zuma allegedly facilitated the Gupta corruption, TimesLIVE reported.

SA reacts to video resurfacing

Social media users believe that the arrested Guptas will rat out their former business associate:

Tandisizwe Mkatshane said:

"It looks like the net is about to be closed now. I am sure the Guptas are going to put so many people under the bus. So many people are thinking only Zuma is involved in corruption, most of the ANC leaders are going cry foul.”

Matt Sabos wrote:

“His businesses were funded by the corrupt Guptas and his corrupt father hence he can prance around as if he owns SA. Their arrests are pending. Both he and his fake smiley father can then wear matching outfits.”

Kgao Masha commented:

“Good he must answer too where he got the money from, how and how much he made with the Guptas.”

@sewawam said:

“He shouldn't worry it will be father and son in one cell happily ever after.”

@MarkIsa00725891 added:

“How is Duduzane Zuma not implicated in the looting of SOE. Did he not work with The Gupta family?”

State capture accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh nabbed in Dubai following Interpol's red notice

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been reportedly apprehended in Dubai, United State of Emirates. According to reports, the brothers were arrested over the weekend on 4 June.

The brothers have been implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and fled South Africa after their illegal dealings with the government were revealed. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has stated that it has received information from the UAE law enforcement authorities about the arrests of the brothers, according to TimesLIVE.

