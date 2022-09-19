A truck driver whose vehicle ploughed into a bakkie, killing 21 in KwaZulu-Natal made his first court appearance

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 21 counts of culpable homicide, and the state opposed his bail application

The 28-year-old's lawyer told media that he did not want to be filmed or photographed for safety reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PONGOLA - A truck driver whose vehicle ploughed into a bakkie, killing 19 children and two adults in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 16 September, made his first appearance in court.

The state has opposed bail for the truck driver who killed 21 people. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday, 19 September.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 21 counts of culpable homicide, and the state opposed his bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told TimesLIVE the matter was remanded to Monday, 26 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

State Prosecutor Advocate GP Sibeko said the matter was remanded to enable the police to gather evidence for the court to make a decision.

Siyaya’s lawyer said he did not want to be filmed or photographed for safety reasons, EWN reported.

Social media users react to the accident:

@Sims_Lusu said:

“He fled the scene after the crash.”

@Reituu_ commented:

“But how were 21 people in a bakkie?”

@MarumoMashigo wrote:

“May their soul rest in peace he deserves orange overalls.”

@nevins_sandra posted:

“What is culpable homicide and what is murder in South Africa? Does the video indicate that it was culpable homicide? What will the court decide? He was overtaking a truck at high speed with the bakkie approaching. He even fled the scene. Why? Was the opportunity to test blood lost?”

@tumisangmafora added:

“Why were 21 people in a bakkie?”

Death toll in the N2 horror crash between a bakkie & a truck rises to 21 as police arrest truck driver

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported 21 people, including 19 school children, died after an over-speeding haulage truck crashed into a bakkie along the N2 highway.

Reports indicate that the 4x4 bakkie was transporting pupils from school to their homes when the accident occurred.

News24 reports that the Emergency Medical Services said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News