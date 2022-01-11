The deplorable state of hostels in Ekurhuleni is in the spotlight and has been for some time despite promises of a turnaround from political parties

Recently, the Inkatha Freedom Party paid residents at the identified hostels in Katlehong and Vosloorus a visit to record the concerns

In an exclusive with Briefly News, the party said it hopes to mobilise intergovernmental efforts to address the squalor living conditions

The City of Ekurhuleni has come under the attention of political parties in recent times over the poor living conditions that residents continue to contend with in Katlehong and Vosloorus.

Broken windows, constant water leakages and inconsistent electricity supply have been detrimental to the quality of life for inhabitants at Kwa-Mazibuko, Buyafuthi Kwesine, NCP hostels in Katlehong, and Sotho and Nguni in Vosloorus.

In an exclusive interview, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Gauteng Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Transport in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE), Alderman Alco Ngobese, told Briefly News that his party visited the five hostels to assess conditions on Saturday, 8 January.

Ngobese was accompanied by the MMC of Transport in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), Mlungisi Mabaso, and recorded the concerns and recommendations of the residents at the identified hostels.

"The visit was about the fact-finding mission on the living conditions," Ngobese told Briefly News, before describing the key outcomes of the party's engagement with stakeholders, community members, and others on the ground.

"The key outcomes were that people were able to relate the frustration which they encounter daily. It has become important to ensure that we create an enabling environment where issues are tackled together going forward."

In May last year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for human settlements and cooperative government in Gauteng, Mervyn Cirota, revealed that more than 30 families reportedly shared a single toilet in one block at the nearby Thokoza hostel.

To address a similar plight in Katlehong and Vosloorus, Ngobese said his party hopes to conduct visits regularly, as an extension of promises made on the campaign trail before the local government elections on 1 November last year.

Ngobese said the IFP in Gauteng aims to mobilise its coalition partners in the municipal regions where the hostels are located to provide better housing for ordinary South Africans.

"We will go on these visits on a quarterly basis to check the progress made if any. Through an intergovernmental process, we believe that we will be able to influence the needs of our communities," he said.

