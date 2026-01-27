Siya Kolisi’s net worth in 2026 has continued to soar as his rugby career, endorsements, and global profile grows

The Springboks captain has become one of South Africa’s most influential sports figures

Kolisi’s commercial deals and community work have added significantly to his salary and career earnings

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain and one of South African rugby’s most recognised figures, has an estimated net worth of £5 million in 2026. This valuation reflects his professional contracts, endorsements, and career earnings accumulated since turning pro in 2011.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Born on 16 June 1991 in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, Kolisi rose from a modest background to international rugby prominence. He broke barriers as the first black captain of the Springboks and led South Africa to multiple major victories, including two Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Kolisi was recently in Zimbabwe over the festive season, where he was spotted with his rumoured new partner, Dutch influencer Rachel John. The South African rugby star and the social media influencer have been in the major headlines since they both went public with their relationship while they were in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The two were reportedly seen together by a supporter while preparing to board a ferry on the Zambezi River. As they stepped onto the vessel, the fan called out to Siya and asked him to turn around, which he did in a light-hearted manner. The supporter then requested the “pretty lady” accompanying him to do the same, and Rachel obliged, effectively confirming that the pair were indeed together.

Siya Kolisi Captain of South Africa ahead of the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Salary and club contract history

Kolisi’s professional earnings have come primarily through club contracts and Springbok match fees. After establishing himself in South African domestic rugby and Super Rugby with the Stormers, he joined French side Racing 92 in January 2023 on a reported £850 000‑per‑year contract (about R20 million annually). That deal was due to run until June 2026 but ended by mutual agreement in late 2024 due to a mix of homesickness, international duty demands, and the physical rigours of the Top 14.

Following his departure from France, Kolisi returned to South Africa and signed with the Sharks for the 2024–25 season. Current salary estimates for his Sharks contract put his annual playing earnings at around R18.6 million, which equates to about R1.55 million per month and roughly R357 000 per week based on available salary data.

Endorsements, brand deals and personal life

Beyond match earnings, Kolisi earns additional income through commercial partnerships. Recent estimates indicate that endorsement deals with firms such as Investec, Land Rover, Puma Rugby, Tag Heuer, and Mr Price Sport contribute around R4 million per year to his overall income.

Kolisi’s public profile extends into community work through the Kolisi Foundation, co‑founded with his former wife, Rachel Kolisi (née Smith). Although the couple separated in 2024, they share their two children, Nicholas and Keziah. Rachel played an active role in foundation leadership and was often present at public and philanthropic events alongside Siya.

Kolisi’s career trajectory, from township beginnings to global rugby leadership, continues to drive both his professional contracts and off‑field commercial appeal.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News