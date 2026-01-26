The Springboks and All Blacks’ fourth Test in Baltimore is set to become one of the most lucrative matches in modern rugby

Staging the high-profile “money game” in the US aims to capitalise on ticket sales, premium hospitality packages, global broadcast rights, and sponsorship deals

The Test represents a strategic move to expand rugby into a developing American market, with tens of millions in additional revenue expected to boost the overall 2026 series earnings

The Springboks and All Blacks are not just competing for rugby glory in 2026, they’re chasing a financial windfall. The fourth Test of their Greatest Rugby Rivalry series, set for Baltimore’s 71,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium on 12 September 2026, is being billed as a “money game,” with projected earnings far surpassing any single match in South Africa.

Before South Africa heads to the USA, fans can enjoy one of rugby’s greatest rivalries at home as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series. The first encounter takes place at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on 22 August, followed by fixtures in Cape Town on 29 August, Johannesburg again on 5 September, and the fourth match, to be confirmed, on 12 September. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43-10 victory over the New Zealand giants.

Record revenue from overseas match

Saru president Rian Oberholzer revealed that the three Tests in South Africa are expected to generate between R100-million and R120-million per match from ticket sales, hospitality packages, and premium experiences. The US-based fourth Test could add an additional R80-million to R100-million, putting total earnings for the series well into the hundreds of millions.

The decision to stage the match in Baltimore reflects a growing strategy by World Rugby to expand into the US market ahead of the 2026 and 2031 Rugby World Cups. Partnering with Australian marketing agency TEG, Saru and New Zealand Rugby have secured a deal designed to maximise commercial returns through ticketing, sponsorships, and global broadcast rights.

Oberholzer emphasised the financial opportunity:

“Taking the Springboks to a new market against our fiercest rivals gives us exposure to a developing rugby ecosystem and opens doors to investors. The revenue potential is enormous, and the match will be a showcase for rugby in America.”

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin emphasised the strategic importance of showcasing the sport in key US cities:

“Few rivalries match the intensity of the Springboks vs All Blacks, and bringing this matchup to Baltimore inspires more Americans to embrace rugby.”

Sponsorships and global exposure

Beyond ticket sales, the US Test brings additional sponsorship fees and broadcast revenue, making it one of the most lucrative matches in modern rugby history. World Rugby is also paying unions a premium for bringing high-profile games to new territories, further boosting the series’ bottom line.

With growing interest in rugby among American fans and the looming Rugby World Cups, the financial stakes are clear. Both Saru and New Zealand Rugby view the Baltimore match as a landmark commercial opportunity, a match that could generate tens of millions of rands more than any domestic Test, while putting rugby firmly on the US sporting map.

