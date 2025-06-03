Siya Kolisi earns R19.6 million in the 2024/25 season, placing him 6th among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

Three Springboks, Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe (R22.5m), and Faf de Klerk (R21.8m), feature in the global top 10 salary rankings

The report reflects the growing international demand for South African talent, especially in Japan’s lucrative rugby market

Siya Kolisi’s net worth which was reportedly hit hard by the divorce settlement with his estranged wife wife, Rachel has exponentially soared in recent times. The beloved Springbok captain has been named among the 10 highest-paid rugby players in the world for the 2024/25 season, according to a new report by DashTickets.nz.

The study offers a detailed look into the global rugby economy, highlighting how player movement, overseas contracts, and strategic brand deals are reshaping salaries in the sport.

Siya Kolisi cracks global top 10 rugby earners for 2024/25. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi’s value reaches new heights.

Kolisi, currently playing for the Sharks after a stint with Racing 92 in France, has reportedly pocketed a staggering £808,000 (approximately R19.6 million) this season. This places him sixth overall on the list and marks him as one of three Springboks to crack the top 10.

This figure not only reflects his influence on the pitch but also his stature as a global ambassador for the game. As the first black captain to lead South Africa to a Rugby World Cup title, Kolisi’s marketability has grown alongside his legacy.

Kolbe and De Klerk also make the cut

Joining Kolisi in the top 10 are fellow Boks Cheslin Kolbe wo early this year was crowned as the rugby player of the year and Faf de Klerk, who have both secured lucrative deals in Japan. Kolbe, playing for Tokyo Sungoliath, ranks fourth with earnings of £930,000, while De Klerk, now with Canon Eagles, is in fifth on £900,000.

Siya Kolisi leads SA’s charge in world rugby salary rankings. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Their presence, alongside Kolisi, underlines the strong global demand for South African talent, particularly in Japan, where the Top League has become a financial powerhouse for elite players.

Owen Farrell tops the global list.

The world’s top earner is England’s Owen Farrell, who recently joined Racing 92. He reportedly commands a salary of £1.2 million (around R29 million). Other notable names include Richie Mo’unga (£1.04m), Finn Russell (£1m), and Antoine Dupont (£700k).

A reflection of Kolisi’s global stature

Kolisi’s inclusion in this exclusive list reinforces not just his playing ability, but his significance as a cultural icon and brand. From humble beginnings in Zwide to global stardom, the Springbok captain remains a symbol of resilience and transformation, earning his place among rugby’s elite, both in status and salary.

Rassie Erasmus reaffirms Siya Kolisi's leadership

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as the team’s captain, citing his continued fitness and form.

Despite discussions about squad renewal, with several key players nearing their mid-thirties, Erasmus believes Kolisi’s leadership is vital for the team’s success, especially as they prepare for the next Rugby World Cup.

