Five months after Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi passed away from Covid-related complications, Gugu Gumede is celebrating her mom's first heavenly birthday

The actress shared a long heartfelt message on social media to honour her mother's legacy and vowed to never let it fade to dust

Gugu found the perfect way to honour the political legend that was her mom with a little help from one of Mzansi's famous artists Rasta

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gugu Gumede is remembering her mother Zanele on her first birthday without her. After promising to make sure her mother's legacy is continued, Gumede commissioned a painting from Rasta to celebrate the former National Freedom Party leader.

Gugu Gumede is celebrating her late mother's birthday with a little help from Rasta. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede is all about lasting impressions as she celebrates her late mother's 60th birthday. According to ZAlebs, Gugu wanted a fun gift to honour her mother and so she contacted Rasta to help her out with a portrait of the late political leader.

Gumede took to Instagram to share the portrait with her followers as she penned her mom a sweet message. The actress wrote:

"Mommy, happy 60th birthday! We had planned to do it big, but God had other plans. However, no tears today - just a celebration of a great life. I know @officialrastatheartist would have brought you great laughter with these."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@nhlanhla_nciza wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday mama, kodwa Rasta."

@tamaseko commented:

"Happy heavenly birthday to your mom. The first frame is finishing me."

@philile_mchunu said:

"Loving your strength, thanks for the laugh."

Gugu Gumede continues her mother’s legacy, joins National Freedom Party

Briefly News reported that Gugu Gumede is famously known for portraying the role of MaMlambo in the drama series, Uzalo. The actress recently announced a slight shift in her career as she ventures into politics.

Gugu has made serious plans to take on a role that will help her continue her mothers legacy in the NFP.

While political parties are busy pulling out all the stops to campaign for votes in the upcoming elections, the National Freedom Party is no different. The party recently hosted their manifesto where actress Gugu Gumede expressed her plans to help the party succeed.

Source: Briefly News