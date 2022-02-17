“MaNaidoo Is Always Tired”: Riky Rick Trends as SA Discusses His Camera Shy Wife

Riky Rick is trending on social media as Mzansi social media users share their thoughts on the popular rapper's "camera shy" wife, Bianca Naidoo

Another video of the stunner seemingly not interested in appearing in a video the star was filming is doing the rounds on different social media platforms

The artist had to explain that his boo doesn't like being in front of the camera after peeps questioned her "sad" looks in their Valentine's Day clip

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick and his wife Bianca Naidoo are trending again on social media. The rapper and his stunning boo have been a topic of discussion since Valentine's Day.

Riky Rick and his camera-shy wife Bianca Naidoo. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Another video of Bianca seemingly not interested in filming a video with her hubby is doing the rounds online. The stunner seemed "bored" in the clip which was originally posted by the musician a while back.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Riky's marriage and the way Bianca behaves in the clips.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Some tweeps even went as far as assuming that she's ready to pack her bags and leave Riky Rick.

@SongzDlaminie said:

"MaNaidoo is always tired or let me say always bored… akanampilo maan."

@ColinZungu wrote:

"I think she's already typed the statement Minnie gave us this week. She just needs to click *send*."

@sesi_kagi commented:

"Blink twice if you're in danger baby girl, no one is 'naturally like this'. Soze. Neze (never)."

@Ori_RSA added:

"Why is she scared, tired, exhausted, bothered, unwell, afraid, intimidated, fearful, drowsy, sleepy, and fatigued?"

Riky Rick explains his wife is camera-shy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick took to social media recently to explain that his wife is camera shy. The rapper was reacting to peeps who said Bianca Naidoo looked sad in a video he posted on Valentine's Day.

The star and his boo were dancing to a love song on the day when fans noticed that she looked unhappy. Some peeps even assumed that she was no longer happy in her marriage.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took to Instagram to celebrate the lovers' day with the rest of the world. He had captioned the clip:

"I love my chick."

Source: Briefly News