A pic was posted on Twitter of a toilet inside a kitchen and South Africans were left laughing out loud

Tweeps were further tickled by the caption that suggested where the toilet-kitchen was in the country

While peeps found the pic hilarious, many other were thoroughly disgusted by the thought of a meal being prepared so close to a toilet

A picture trended on Twitter for its unusual contents. It showed a toilet in the same vicinity as a kitchen.

The picture was accompanied by a hilarious post that read like an advert for a place to rent. It's caption said:

"Accommodation in Mafikeng, 5 minutes walk to Mega City."

A post with a pic that showed a toilet inside a kitchen got many South Africans rolling on the floor with laughter. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter couldn't stop cackling at the unusual design. The blatant insinuation that the kitchen-bathroon was situated in Mafikeng caught the attention of most. Tweeps made funny comments in a bid to refute the claim.

@HChauke joked:

"Mhlengwe yimanyanal have accommodation in Mafikeng and it is five min drive to Mega City…..it doesn’t look like that"

@bakiieTheo1 also joked:

" .. This so true. Cause I stay there. ."

@IAmRimolka jokingly asked:

@SinchuronHun made gest of the post:

"Is that a pothole in the kitchen? Le ka mo ntlung tota . Mafikeng never disappoints."

A confused @Slipnslide016 asked:

"How do you use this facility Mara."

@siya_mtsweni tried to use his imagination:

@CastleLarger's logic failed him:

"How does a building inspector approve such?"

