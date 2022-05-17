Twelve Zimbabwean nationals who face numerous charges are set to apply for bail today after a foiled robbery

The undocumented suspects were arrested while allegedly attempting to rob a transport company last month

While attempting to steal copper, police officers and security guards stopped the suspects and a shootout ensued

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve Zimbabwean men face numerous charges, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and being in the country illegally. The suspects were arrested while allegedly attempting to rob a transport company and are set to apply for bail in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 17 May.

Mkhululi Dube, 45, Magoma Sibanda, 42, Victor Vilakazi, 32, Price Ndlovu, 35, Cosmos Ncube, 45, Cabangani Kunene, 38, Wilfred Ngubeni, 45, Goodman Ndlovu, 36, Tandai Thafirei, 29, Lucas Mazibc, 27, Samuel Mlambo, 43 and Senzo Mpofu, unknown age, were arrested.

Police were alerted about the robbery last month and investigations revealed that 14 armed men held the security guards at gunpoint. The suspects hooked up trailers loaded with copper when police and security guards stopped them in their tracks while on the premises. A shootout then broke out and the suspects were arrested, according to TimesLIVE.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a 13th suspect is in hospital after he sustained injuries after falling off a palisade fence while attempting to flee. The suspects also face charges related to the possession of ammunition and an unlicensed firearm. News24 reported only one of the men is legally in the country.

South Africans outraged

Social media users were up in arms over the crime committed by undocumented foreign nationals:

@Brian96513289 said:

“Imagine if South Africans go to Zimbabwe to commit robbery, bribe Zim police, Zimbabwe courts releasing illegal South Africans criminals on bail without addresses, how would you as a Zimbabwe feel about South Africans and the security of your people.”

@Mafa6232 commented:

“I won't be surprised if bail is granted, our courts are captured. Just last week bail was given to illegals from Bangladesh.”

@ThembaMhlophe posted:

“Again, there is no point in granting foreign criminals bail as they will run. I hope our judiciary can learn from their past mistakes.”

@MametseThapelo shared:

“How do you give illegal immigrants bail, how? This thing of rats being here illegal is starting to piss me off, what kind of a country is this.”

@KleinhansMk added:

“South Africa truly is a nice country for foreigners. You disrespect our laws, plunder our infrastructure, march for rights, commit crimes AND you get to apply for bail. Plus, the cops have no way to track you because you have no permanent address or fingerprint records.”

Operation Dudula changes mandate, now targeting legal and illegal foreign nationals in South Africa

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported Operation Dudula has now changed its mandate: instead of campaigning for the removal of only illegal immigrants in South Africa, the organisation now wants all foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

During an address at the organisation's launch in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 May, Operation Dudula's National Secretary Zandile Dubula stated that documented foreign nationals working menial and service industry jobs will not be exempt from the call to not take up those positions.

Dubula stated that foreign nationals who work in SA in jobs that have not been categorised as critical or scarce skills cannot be allowed to work in those fields, reports TimesLIVE.

