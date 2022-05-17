A Mozambican truck driver who caused an accident that killed 18 people was sentenced to eight years imprisonment

Sebastian Macuacua's will spend three years behind bars since five years are suspended for four years

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said crash occurred after the truck driver drove past the centreline and collided with the two minibus vehicles

MPUMALANGA - A truck driver who was responsible for the death of 18 people outside Machadodorp in 2017 will spend three years behind bars. After a lengthy trial, the Mozambican national, Sebastian Macuacua, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, five of which are suspended for four years, on Monday 16 May at the Middelburg regional court.

Two crash investigations from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) gave expert evidence on the crash. According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane the truck collided head-on with two minibuses on the R541.

A reckless truck driver who killed 18 people in Marchadodorp in 2017 was sentenced on Monday. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The crash occurred after the truck driver drove past the centreline and collided with the two minibus vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction. TimesLIVE reported that 10 people were also seriously injured.

The truck driver was not injured and was arrested and charged with culpable homicide at the scene. He also accused one of the taxi drivers of causing the accident.

According to a statement from the RTMC, Zwane said they would have preferred a harsher sentence because of the high number of people who were killed and injured. The RTMC, however, welcomes the sentencing and believes it sends a message to other reckless drivers.

Another reckless truck driver is also being investigated by the RTMC after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Social media comments

Some South Africans believe the sentence is far too short while others believe it was an accident and a harsher sentence would not be fair:

Mhlali Sbu Miya said:

“To those who feel he should have gotten more, I am sure the court considered his accounts of what really happened and what led to the accident.”

Sicelo Ngejane wrote:

“Our judiciary system is very disappointing how can a reckless driver who led to the death of so many people get such lenient sentencing. Is it possible for the victims of the affected families to appeal this judgment because is like rubbing salt into the wound?”

Bruce Dajuıce Dinyake commented:

“18 people and 3years, what's wrong with this country Mara, the lawlessness is too extreme now.”

Sicelo Ngejane added:

“18 lives were lost but only three years behind bars it's an insult to the affected family members.”

Kenneth Tshepo Mthembu posted:

“I still remember that accident, I really feel sorry for the guy cause it was really an accident he didn't mean to kill them, and won't wish it for anyone the thought of 18 souls alone it's a punishment enough.”

