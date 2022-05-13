Dash-cam footage of a South African truck driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media

The driver loses control of the truck and only wakes up once the large vehicle has veered off the road

The clip drew attention to how dangerous it is to drive when one is tired and suffering from fatigue

A shocking clip recording on a truck's dash-cam captures the moment the driver falls asleep and topples off his seat, losing control of the truck.

The viral clip of the incident, which took place in 2021, caught the attention of social media users who commented that the driver either suffered a seizure or had major fatigue.

South African truck drivers are stipulated to drive no more than 90 hours per week, unfortunately, fatigue-related accidents like one captured on camera are still common. Image: Facebook

Research on South African roads has indicated that driver fatigue plays a role in as many as 20% of accidents and 25% to 30% in fatal crashes, DangerousGoods.co.za reports.

The clip was posted by SA Trucker who indicated a time stamp on the dash-cam footage that shows it took place last year. The driver quickly loses control of the truck and appears to pass out, with fatigue being a possible reason.

According to Arrive Alive, South Africa is home to the 10th-largest road network in the world and the country is reliant on trucks to transport goods.

Truck drivers, by law, are not allowed to work more than 90 hours in any week, this has been implemented to prevent driver fatigue accidents.

Watch the driver lose control of a truck after passing out

Social media users offered their opinions:

MacDonald Machilinga says:

"But most companies why they don't like to employ assistant driver?"

John D Zimba says:

"After that accident you can't sleep anymore , eish to bad."

Scelamandla Native Tikana says:

"Minor Heart failure can be caused by consuming to much caffeine to avoid sleeping. In this case we can suspect excessive use of energy drinks. Sleep guys sleep that's very important."

Musa Wa Ka Nobela says:

"Eish its very sad, he's tired, and he's probably being rated by his trips, considering his age, the company should be easy on people his age, but guess what, they don't care."

