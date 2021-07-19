Fact Check: No, a Shark Was Not Stolen From an Aquarium During Protests

Ann Kunz from uShaka Marine World in KZN revealed that there was no shark stolen from their aquarium

A well-known publication also stated that there were no monkeys or snakes taken from any other animal or wildlife facility either

The suspicions about stolen animals were shared on social media by various people on various platforms

Viral social media posts have made many across the country lead people to believe that a shark was stolen from a "Durban Zoo and Aquarium". Speaking to Briefly News, Ann Kunz, a marine biologist at uShaka Marine World, stated that no shark had been stolen from the aquarium.

The news follows several days of protests and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The issues arose after supporters of president Jacob Zuma made calls for him to be released from jail, where he is supposed to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The tales of animals being stolen in the two provinces have been debunked by AfricaCheck as viral posts on social media claimed that 16 monkeys, five pythons and a shark were allegedly captured.

uShaka has revealed that no shark has been stolen from its aquarium. Image: MUSTAFA OZER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The publication stated that TikTok videos, tweets and Facebook posts have been circulating of animals being taken from the "Durban Zoo & Aquarium", but there is no such facility with that name and uShaka and other wildlife centres in the area have not reported any animals stolen.

AfricaCheck stated that Crocworld, a wildlife conservation centre in KZN, stated on Facebook that it is temporarily closed but it has not stated that it was vandalised nor did it state that any of its animals have been stolen.

3 Suspects arrested in connection with inciting civil unrest in KZN and Gauteng

Previously, Briefly News reported that two suspects were arrested and accused of instigating the recent violence and looting. They are expected to appear in court on Monday, 19 July. One will be appearing before the Randfontein Magistrate's Court while the other suspect will appear before the Westonaria Magistrate's Court.

SAPS confirmed that three people had been arrested for inciting the violence in KZN and Gauteng over the last week. The unrest started in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Riots and looting halted the provinces as many feared for their livelihoods, businesses, family and themselves.

Source: Briefly.co.za