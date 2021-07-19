3 Suspects Arrested for Allegedly Inciting Civil Unrest in KZN and Gauteng

Two suspects will be appearing in two separate Magistrate's Courts for allegedly instigating the violence in looting that has engulfed the country

SAPS, however, confirmed that a total of three suspects had been arrested for the alleged instigating, one of which being a 21-year-old woman

The woman is supposedly behind viral voice notes that have been circulating online in which she allegedly incites the violence occurring across KZN and Gauteng

There have been two suspects who were arrested and accused of instigating the recent violence and looting. They are expected to appear in court on Monday, 19 July. One will be appearing before the Randfontein Magistrate's Court while the other suspect will appear before the Westonaria Magistrate's Court.

SAPS confirmed that three people had been arrested for inciting the violence in KZN and Gauteng over the last week. The unrest started in KwaZulu-Natal following the arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Riots and looting halted the provinces as many feared for the livelihoods, businesses, family and themselves.

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly instigating the looting and riots in KZN and Gauteng. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, 17 July, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that three of the instigators were in police custody and the others were known by the police. One of the three suspects is supposedly a 21-year-old woman behind a series of voice notes being circulated on social media, according to eNCA.

A report by TimesLIVE stated that the SAPS confirmed that 3 407 suspects have so far been arrested on a number of charges since the outbreak of looting and violence in the country. Just one suspect had been granted bail and around 1 122 suspects are expected to appear in courts across KZN and Gauteng over the next two days.

The Defence Minister stated that there has been no proof pointing to either a coup or insurrection in the country

Previously, Briefly News reported that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula spoke in a Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee and she stated that there was no proof that the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was insurrection or a coup attempt (a sudden or violent take over from government).

This follows news that President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the recent violence in the two provinces was part of an insurrection. His comments were made on Friday evening when he addressed the nation.

The UDM's Bantu Holomisa posed the question to Mapisa-Nqakula about the possibility of a coup or an insurrection. The Defence Minister stated that neither a coup nor an insurrection was likely.

Source: Briefly.co.za