Thembi Seete is always trending for the wrong reasons after every episode of the popular singing competition

The Gomora actress is always being roasted for her horrible judging skills that have made fans call for the return of axed judge Unathi Nkayi

Many said Thembi lacks expertise in the music industry; therefore, she does not give constructive criticism to the contestants

Thembi Seete came under fire for her horrible judging skills after another episode of Idols SA. The actress charted Twitter trends on Sunday as fans dished their views on the show.

'Idols SA' viewers want Unathi Nkayi to replace Thembi Seete. Image: @thembiseete and @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The show may be coming to an end, but Mzansi viewers are yet to warm up to the Gomora star. Many said she should not return for another season.

According to ZAlebs, social media users said Thembi Seete tries so hard to copy what fellow judge Somizi Mhlongo does and says. Twitter users said she should not return for Season 19 because she is not a perfect fit for the judges' panel. Some even suggested that the show's producers should bring back Unathi Nkayi.

@Thabile003 said:

"#IdolsSA can sis Thembi be the one who goes home next week, hai kabi."

@_RealLola_ wrote:

"#IdolsSA One thing about Thembi?? She will scream when she gives her comments, the energyI'm gonna start muting when she speaks."

@phili_KaKhumalo added:

"#IdolsSA Somizi felt like Thapelo's performance was theatrical an what not....suddenly sis Thembi felt that too, ewu."

@sogie_2others commented:

"#idolssa, please bring back Unathi Nkayi, she wasmuch better than this."

@tullybulube wrote:

"There's just something off, extra and not so necessary about Thembi's comments #idolssa."

