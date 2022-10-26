Khuli Chana gushed over his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, in a recent interview with Maps Maponyane

The renowned South African rapper attributed his major comeback to his wife, stating that she also wanted him to shine

The Buyile hitmaker, who was the first guest on maps Maponyane's show Mzansi Icons, gave his wife praise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khuli Chana heaped praise on his wife, DJ Lamiez Holwothy, during an interview with Maps Maponyane on the new show Mzansi Icons.

Khuli Chana has lauded his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, for playing a major part in his comeback. Image: @khulichana01.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Icons is a show that takes a closer look at some legends who have been dominating various fields, from sports and business to entertainment. Chana said his wife played a pivotal role in his major comeback after falling off.

According to TimesLIVE, Khuli Chana explained that DJ Lamiez Holworthy played a major part in the release of his comeback hit, Buyile. The rapper gave his beautiful wife flowers for always wanting the best for him. He said:

“My wife had a great impact in this comeback. First, just the reinvention. I’m blessed with a loving woman. Somebody who gets a kick out of making her man shine. And that’s how I grew my confidence back.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went on to say that Lamiez had a hand in his rebirth. The rapper said it feels amazing to have someone that reintroduces you to yourself.

'RHOD' star Sorisha Naidoo shares pics from lush Dubai birthday getaway with billionaire husband Vivian Reddy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo went all out for her birthday celebrations. The popular TV personality and her family flew to Dubai to mark her trip around the sun.

Social media users camped on the star's page waiting for birthday content, and it's safe to say that the star didn't disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared all the deets from her trip. The star started preparing her fans by sharing a countdown to her day. She later announced that the much-awaited birthday weekend had begun, and Mzansi was here for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News