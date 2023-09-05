Netizens were less than impressed and more disappointed by the fashion at GQ Best Dressed events

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena's dress was underwhelming for many, but she was surprisingly dubbed the best dressed

This is because everyone missed the mark, and some social media users poke fun at the guests for looking matric dance ready

Nomuzi Mabena's dress at the GQ event was among the very few that impressed social media users. Image: @moozlie, @tino_chinyani

Mzansi's best dressed celebrities failed to bring their A-game at the GQ Best Dressed event.

Nomuzi Mabena saves the day

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena's dress was deemed underwhelming for many, but she was surprisingly dubbed the best-dressed. Of course, she had no competition, as many attendees were said to be dressed up for a matric dance.

Twitter page @thisistagged shared some of the looks from the night.

Netizens roast the celebs

While many attempted to slay in their themed blue and white outfits, a few of the guests left social media users underwhelmed with their clothes.

@MissAwori asked:

"A leather jacket, a matric dance suit and a mental asylum strait jacket. High fashion. This is why Nigeria stays wallopping. Mooz looks nice though."

@GeorgieBeani said:

"That lady does not know anything about high fashion, I am sorry to that woman..whoever she is."

@nolomolekwa said:

"I don’t need to see the full fit to that Quincy ate."

@KeaBonicMokone added:

"The only High Fashion look I see here is Moozlie."

@xanderscage_ joked:

"Call me next time guys! I would do better than these people."

@lulu_beeP replied:

"Hayini guys, South African “celebs” aren’t serious about style and fashion."

@baaabyzalia said:

"Let's not even discuss frame 2 but wearing AF1s on the red carpet? Is fashion a joke to you people?"

Nomuzi slays at host for GQ

The rapper and TV personality was the host for the event. She was dressed by House Of Ayi.

She captioned one of the posts on Instagram:

"“If he dresses the lilies with beauty & splendour, how much more will he clothe you?” Matthew 6:28."

She switched things up with a red number designed by Guide Eduig.

Nomuzi on life as a single woman

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomuzi Mabhena recently spoke about her life as a single woman.

She admitted to Zingah that she and Sbuda Roc parted ways after eight years of dating.

