The dynamic duo really like technology and decided to use their love for it to earn money.

Mzansi people were intrigued by the choice of their business name and praised the young woman for their entrepreneurial spirit

Twin sisters from Limpopo have taken their passion for technology and opened up a cellphone repair shop. Images: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Twin sisters from Limpopo have captured the hearts of their community with their entrepreneurial spirit.

Twins launch shop

The dynamic duo behind Matwins, a cellphone repair shop, is the heart of Polokwane. The photos of their business were shared on the Kasi Economy Facebook page, where it gained a lot of attraction.

Described as individuals with a deep passion for technology, they both embarked on a journey to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs. The small shop specialises in fixing cell phones and other electronic gadgets.

Mzansi praise twins

People from across the country were impressed by the type of business the sisters went into. As their business continues to flourish, the duo stand as shining examples that anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Prince Lee SkyFall shared:

"Hai, its not make sure."

@Mzoxolo Zondwayo praised:

"Very interesting. Congratulations to them."

@Bhelekazi Eunique applauded:

"Breath of fresh air, My friend stealing components of our products."

@Paul M Masemola clapped:

"We are winning."

@Moipone Cynthia Pudi shared:

"You go twins, all the best."

@StubiThe Hubē said:

"And they look beautiful to top that off."

@Thami Duma raised a question:

"No jealousy guy but are we sure about this?? We dont want foreigners using our sisters to make money by fronting. This shop looks like its a foreigners shop 100%."

Source: Briefly News