Beyonce made history at the just-ended Grammy Awards by becoming the artist with the most Grammys

The star's fans were all over social media praising her for achieving the fit, but others were scrutinising her look

Peeps descended heavily on the star's stylist for not doing a great job with her outfit at the glamorous event

The Grammy Awards saw international stars stepping out looking all kinds of elegant at the event.

Beyoncé Knowles’s Grammys outfit has been criticised by her followers. Image: Getty Images and @beyoncé.

One of the many stars who have been hailed for always slaying at the Grammys is Beyoncé Knowles, but this year she disappointed the hive.

Beyoncé's Grammys outfit slammed

The Irreplaceable singer might have made history by becoming the only artist with the most Grammy Awards but peeps feel her outfit was not giving.

Fans said Beyoncé's look was one of the worst outfits at the awards ceremony. Reacting to a post by Beyoncé's stylist with the handle @TheKjMoody, people said the star should fire him.

Fans react to Beyoncé's stylist's post

Taking to the Twitter post, fans said Beyoncé's stylist is not doing a great job and that he should be fired immediately.

@KARABO_FORREST said:

"Please don’t ever touch her again! Don’t call or email her, delete her number and hibernate for at least a month out of shame! And I’m being so serious…"

@SheReignsDeep wrote:

"Meanwhile, someone is missing foil for their roast."

@richmondsajini added:

"You’re the worst stylist Beyoncé has ever had."

@Eric_Thatboy noted:

"You just keep serving us gloves and calling it a day. KJ we need fashions that aren’t costumes. All the budget in the world and this what you give?"

