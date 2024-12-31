A local TikTokker in KwaZulu-Natal shared a comical video of many residents walking with their fireworks

The fireworks display is often used as a way for people around the world to welcome the new year

A few members of the online community found it humorous to see all the people armed with the shooters

Internet users were amused after seeing many people who had purchased firecrackers. Images: Tomas Rodriguez, Izumi T

Source: Getty Images

With the New Year just hours away, many people are eagerly preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2025.

One man noticed a surprising number of people carrying a purchase that seemed 'essential' for the festivities, a sight that some couldn't help but find amusing.

Ending the year with a big bang

TikTok user Makha Khambule took to his account to share a video of many KwaZulu-Natal residents carrying firecrackers, particularly packets supposed to have 100.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The comical clip had Makha writing in his post with a laugh:

"Ama’100 shooter waya waya!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to fireworks

Some social media users in the post's comment section complained about not getting their hands on the fireworks, while others cracked jokes about people getting ready to welcome the new year with a literal bang.

@nokubongambuyazi laughed and said:

"It's definitely all I saw today."

Makha responded to the TikTokker:

"I even lost count of how many people were carrying fireworks, and it was just 100 shooters."

A saddened @id7dt shared:

"I still haven't bought mine."

@hat_girl_mase told the online community:

"It's the only holiday to celebrate properly."

Seemingly not looking forward to the noise, @kikiwowo4 stated:

"Today will be loud."

@user3515527811285 shared with app users:

"I personally hate those. Only 10 come out if you are lucky."

@x._.m1a._.x exclaimed in the comments:

"I better hear all those fireworks!"

3 other stories about fireworks

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department warned residents not to misuse fireworks on New Year's Eve and shared what various offences would cost them.

In 2022, a good time turned sour when New Year's fireworks accidentally blew up in a man's face while he was holding them.

Fireworks used as decorations at a couple's wedding disrupted the big day by causing a fire.

Source: Briefly News