A group of female coal miners served career goals with a spicy group dance at their workplace and amazed SA

The beautiful women were wearing overalls and PPE but still turned a lot of heads on social media

The TikTok video of the hard workers gathered thousands of views, and their joy made people smile

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video of female miners dancing in their uniform at work went viral. Image: @mamlambo89

Source: TikTok

A group of women in the male-dominated mining industry became viral TikTok sensations. The ladies formed a line at work and busted some goofy dance moves for social media.

Female coal miner posts TikTok video of her dancing co-workers

The TikTok video was posted by one of the miners, @mamlambo89, and was seen by more than 144 000 people. The co-workers shook what their mamas gave them in their overalls and boots. Thousands of people commented and liked the vibey clip.

Watch TikTok video of the coal miners below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi praise the beautiful women in protective overalls and boots

Some people joked that the stunners were zama zamas, but most TikTokkers admired the hardworking coal miners. Other netizens applauded the women for their bravery in doing the hectic underground job that requires physical strength.

@siphiwepeu said:

"Zama Zamas."

@userletswalo0 posted:

"May God bless you for your hustling."

@user21988456820186 asked:

"Are these ladies from Eland Platinum mine?"

@snands1 commented:

"The real underground gang."

@bondasmotlokwa stated:

"These ladies are braver than me."

@mlumakombe asked:

"Which mine is that? I want to work there too."

@t_squared38 added:

"A happy working environment is the best medicine ever. I lost count of the number of times I wanted to compliment."

@tshabytshatsha posted:

"Women in mining sisonke, ladies in overalls."

SA woman in mining shares 4 pics of herself at work, Mzansi stans lady celebrating her success

Briefly News reported that a mine worker was proud to show that she was flourishing in the mining industry. The lady's pictures received attention from online users, who were impressed.

A woman's post gave people a sneak peek into the working environment for a woman in mining. People applauded the lady for her inspiration in a male-dominated industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News