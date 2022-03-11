Another beautiful bond has fallen through the cracks in the Big Brother Mzansi house and this time it's Themba and Nale who have fans crying

The two housemates have been butting heads for the past few days, leading them to opt for ignoring each other around the house

Fans of the reality show have taken to social media to share their hopes and prayers that Nale and Themba find a way to reconcile

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Big Brother Mzansi housemates Themba and Nale's falling out is not sitting well with the viewers of the show. Fans have gathered on social media to share how badly they need these two to kiss and make up.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans are holding thumbs that Nale and Themba make up. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Another Big Brother Mzansi bond has ended in tears and this time around it's Nale and Themba. Viewers of the 24-hour reality show are hoping that things turn around between the two.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share how badly they wish Themba and Nale would just push things under the rug and give them the friendship content that they love to see.

The tension between the two started when Nale accused Themba of being a negative person. The housemates are yet to get over that.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@BBStan25 wrote:

"I remember when both Nale and Themba stans were awing over the then brewing brother-and-sismance, hoping for a “strong” alliance. Guess what? It ended in tears and I’m loving the tears in the TL. it sweets me."

@Murunwaaa said:

"I genuinely don’t understand why Nale and Themba fight yaz. They are so different and are people that can really coexist in biggie’s house and not necessarily interact. It is weird. They don’t need to get along but why the bickering?!"

@Ve3103 tweeted:

"Deep down I want Nale and Themba to sort this thing out it’s really draining them, I’m enjoying seeing them happy."

Themba can't seem to stay out of the drama both inside and out of the Big Brother Mzansi house. News24 reported that the recently evicted Nthabii was feeling rather nervous about facing her boyfriend at home after sharing a steamy kiss with Themba during her time in the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’: SA can’t get enough of Libo and Mpho’s messy break up as they ignore each other

Briefly News reported that Libo and Mpho are currently bringing all of the spice in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The two have ended their romantic relationship and are struggling to build any sort of friendship. Fans of the show are glued to the screen as they watch to see what happens next.

Libo and Mpho have cut their romance rather short. Fans of Big Brother Mzansi were eager to see what could blossom from this relationship but now they wait and hold thumbs for their next awkward encounter.

After learning about their break-up, viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation and opinions on how Libo and Mpho should go about being in the same house.

Source: Briefly News