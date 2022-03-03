One of the Big Brother Mzansi power couples, Libo and Mpho, has sadly come to the end of their blossoming relationship

Libo and Mpho have ended things and unfortunately still have to live in the same house, causing a bit of tension on BBM

Viewers can not get enough of the drama as they watch the former couple try to get away from each other by all means necessary

Libo and Mpho are currently bringing all of the spice in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The two have ended their romantic relationship and are struggling to build any sort of friendship. Fans of the show are glued to the screen as they watch to see what happens next.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ power couple, Libo and Mpho, have ended their romantic relationship. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Libo and Mpho have cut their romance rather short. Fans of Big Brother Mzansi were eager to see what could blossom from this relationship but now they wait and hold thumbs for their next awkward encounter.

After learning about their break-up, viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation and opinions on how Libo and Mpho should go about being in the same house.

@phumula_majozi wrote:

"Deep down Libo and Mpho wish they can just hug and kiss manje pride ayivumi. They really love each other shem."

@Nandi27 said:

"Biggie should lock Libo and Mpho together somewhere in the house so that they are forced to talk to each other...this is awkward."

@mavuso_Lutho tweeted:

"Even the friendship died down! Mpho is cold towards Libo, Libo is cold towards Mpho! It's a mess! I pretend I'm okay, but deep down I'm heartbroken that Libo and Mpho don't even talk to each other anymore."

@Yosoy4589 said:

"One thing about Libo and Mpho, they will be so pressed about what the other is doing yet they ignore each other the whole day...caba they look at each other with the corner of the eye the whole time."

CelebsNow reported that when Libo and Mpho decided to end the romantic side of their connection, things did not go according to plan. Despite agreeing to be friends, the two housemates seem to be really struggling to move on.

