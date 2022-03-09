Thembi Nyathi never feels to leave Dlozi'Lami viewers with a hard-hitting life lesson and this week's episode was no different

The medium was called in to help out a family that is struggling due to their father's secret affair and a family haunted by their mother's death

The two family's helped in the emotional episode left viewers of the show with some hard topics to analyse of social media

The latest episode of the Moja Love reality show Dlozi'Lami has left many viewers with a heavy heart. Thembi took off to help two families who have been burdened by the choices their parents made.

This week on Dlozi'Lami, Thembi Nyathi visited two families who are suffering under the choices of their parents. The first family found out that their father had been cheating, and had a whole new family on the side. The whole episode turned into the kids and the dad taking turns to expose each other.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to react to some of the hard-hitting truths and lessons learnt from this week's episode. What's apparent from the tweets is that fans of the show truly empathise with those who come to the show seeking Thembi's help.

@tandOor said:

"Be careful of the people you cheat with. Those people will slowly destroy you."

@DiseboM wrote:

"Banna le bofebe its always the wife who suffer at the end, they come home with all the bad energies at home."

@BonoloAnne tweeted:

"Be wary of your actions, ancestors are always with us 24/7! Even when you are cheating and you are busy telling someone's daughter to give you ninja-style while your wife/gf is at home, THEY ARE WATCHING!!"

@being_ayxanda said:

"The dad must chill he couldn’t keep it in his pants when he was alive now he wants to come back and judge people for smol smol nyana crime."

‘Dlozi lami’ trends as viewers empathise with Nomvula’s suffering thanks to her “underground gang”

Briefly News reported that this week's episode of Dlozilami left many viewers with an aching heart for Nomvula who has been sick for five years without a diagnosis. Thembi Nyathi helped the woman connect with her ancestors and figure out what is happening in her life. The show is trending on social media as peeps digest the lesson taught by Thembi.

Nomvula has been suffering has an undiagnosable illness for the past few years and was eventually told that she needs to tend to her ancestral calling. After undergoing her initiation, nothing seemed to change, so she sought out the help of Mzansi's favourite medium, Thembi Nyathi.

The Moja Love crew headed over to provide her with answers and viewers have not stopped speaking about the revelation. Thembi told Nomvula that she should not have gone forward with her calling before the ancestors gave her the green light. Twitter came alive as peeps discussed the lessons taught in the episode o Dlozilami.

