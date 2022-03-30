Popular South African telenovela Scandal! has viewers glued to their seats, thanks to the latest Amo and Hlengiwe drama unfolding

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest storyline, saying that Amo is not taking the breakup very well

Others are hoping that Hlengiwe finds true love with her new flame Dr Nyasha because Amo cheated on her with Dintle

Scandal! stars Amo and Hlengiwe are keeping fans entertained with their latest drama. It all started when Hlengiwe, played by the beautiful and talented Nqobile "Nunu" Khumalo, dumped Amo for the handsome Dr Nyasha, played by Jerome Galiao.

‘Scandal!’ viewers are loving the drama between Amo and Hlengiwe. Image: @etvScandal

Many viewers applauded Hlengiwe for taking the bold step and moving on from Amo because he had cheated on her with Dintle. However, others felt that the new doctor is too good to be true, and Hlengiwe might end up regretting her decision.

Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe, has not been taking the break-up easily. His recent behaviour has peeps both concerned and entertained. Taking to social media, fans shared their thoughts.

@poppyoctavia4 said:

"Am so scared of Amo right now yoooh I’m even scared to watch scandal now."

@FanGontse noted:

"Amo: "Hlengiwe is mine, she belongs to me." Major obsession. I don't like this Amo"

@NDIMZIN added:

"Doc or no doc, Hlengi and Amo were not compatible. So their break-up was going to happen sooner or later. Even if doesn't work out between her and the doc, it doesn't matter."

@PKasinje wrote:

"#etvScandal even if it ends in tears for hlengiwe I don't think she will regret breaking up with Amo."

