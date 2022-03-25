Dawn Thandeka King is back on the small screen after being away for months due to a knee injury that forced her to take a break from acting

The Diep City star shared a snap of herself filming a scene in the telenovela and thanked everyone who supported her while she was at home nursing the injured knee

The former Uzalo actress' fans shared that they are happy she's back on her feet and expressed that they'll now watch their favourite soapie because she has returned

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dawn Thandeka King is filming again. The actress took a break from acting to nurse her injured knee. The Diep City actress shared a snap of herself on set of the telenovela.

Dawn Thandeka King is filming again on ‘DiepCity’. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Her fans had been wondering why she went MIA for months, but they were excited to see her filming an upcoming scene. She's back on her feet and no longer struggling to walk.

According to ZAlebs, the actress took to Instagram to thank everyone who supported her while she was not well. She also thanked her ancestors and God for giving her another opportunity to act.

Check out her post here.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The award-winning thespian's followers took to her comment section to welcome her back, adding that they'll now go back to watching Diep City because she has returned.

bayandagumede said:

"Welcome back Queen."

nonto_r wrote:

"We missed you on screen."

thandokazi4105 commented:

"Always good to see you on our screens."

mngunithato said:

"Welcome back, damn you were missed."

giftandcal wrote:

"We have missed you on our screens, love."

buyisilet added:

"I was waiting for you to come back. I will start tuning in. You are indeed a blessing. What a talent."

Dawn Thandeka King shares why she's been missing in action

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Dawn Thandeka King let fans in on why she has not been on screen lately. Turned out, sis had injured herself.

Posting a vague clip on social media, Dawn showed off what looks like her leg in a brace. Dawn did not give any details other than the fact that “these are trying times” and that she is on the mend. She did say that she would be explaining further soon.

Concerned fans took to the comment section to wish Dawn well, hoping that she will return to TV soon. Dawn’s people miss her. @charlotte.monde sent healing vibes:

“We love you sooooo much and missing you on our screen, be healed.”

Source: Briefly News