Big Brother Mzansi watchers are almost certain that Tulz's days in the house are numbered as they prepare to vote him out

Viewers of the 24-hour reality show are no longer feeling the housemates game plan and hope that his name is up for elimination soon

Social media trends filled up with Tulz's name as many analysed his recent behaviour in the Big Brother Mzansi house

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Tulz has rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way. The housemate has been trending all day as fans of the reality show figure out a way to cut his journey in the house short.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans are conspiring way to get Tulz evicted from the house. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Whatever Tulz is doing in the Big Brother Mzansi house is no longer cutting it for viewers. Fans of the show are pretty certain that time is almost up for the housemate.

Many took to Twitter to share their opinions on the way Tulz has chosen to play the game in the house. While some have been able to find the game plan respectable, others cannot wait to get Tulz out.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@sukude_sihlobo said:

"If you saying Libo, Tulz and Terry are playing a dirty game then Biggie must be playing a dirty game too cause he is the one that introduced the conspiracy corner."

@BrownSkinned_SA wrote:

"Never Ever Ever IN THE HISTORY of Big Brother (Naija, Mzansi, Africa,etc.) has there been a housemate that has never been up for 8 weeks like Tulz!!! I stan Tulz is the Boss of escaping Nominations!!!"

@Nomfun3993 wrote:

"The trio Tulz, Libo and Terry well played, I don't care how much y'all annoyed us but you've definitely made your mark in that house. To be honest that is how it's played you have to do anything to not get nominated."

The South African reported that Nthabii, Mpho, Nale Sis Tamera and Gas1 were up for eviction last week but it was Nthabii who failed to get enough votes to keep her in the house.

Big Brother Mzansi: Libo becomes Head of House, SA ladies say he’s their man crush, can’t get enough of him

Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers can't get enough of the new Head of House (HOH), Libo. The housemate has been trending on social media since he became the HOH on Monday night, 8 March.

Many viewers, especially ladies, are also crushing hard on the gentle brother. They've taken to their timelines to share how fine Libo is.

Many other viewers praised Libo for making fan fave, Themba, his deputy. Peeps have taken to Twitter to praise Libo for how clean he is. They agreed that he's the hottest HOH in the Big Brother Mzansi house this season.

Source: Briefly News